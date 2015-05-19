1 Dress, 3 Weddings: How to Dress this Wedding Season

There’s nothing we love more than wedding season: the romance, the reunion of friends and family, the Pinterest inspirations (not to mention the themed cocktails). But with all this love in the air, it’s hard to make a stylish statement without breaking your budget. Just because your calendar is packed with matrimonial rendezvouses doesn’t mean you need to invest in multiple dresses. We’ve teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger to bring you one dress (yes, one dress) you can uniquely style for three different types of weddings. So whether you’re preparing for a formal affair or a seaside escape, we have everything you need to make sure you’re one chic wedding guest.

What's better than three different ways to style one dress? Five different ways to style one dress. Head over to the new Tommy Blog now to see two more outfit options using this same dress!

The Classic Wedding

Just because it’s not your day doesn’t mean you can’t stand out. For those classy country-club gatherings, add an impactful element to your outfit with a strong statement coat. Incorporate bold details, like a large cuff and a two-toned clutch for a refined alternative to the standard cocktail dress. Don’t forget the power of a nude pump for a sultry “legs for days” look.

The Bohemian Wedding

For a more free-spirited ceremony, channel your inner gypsy and layer on the whimsical details. A delicate flower crown, a flowing fringe shawl and tribal-inspired sandals are all you need to master a boho-chic ensemble straight out of a woodland dream.

The Formal Wedding

Just because it’s formal doesn’t mean it has to feel stuffy. Change up your look and give your dress a makeover by layering a full, A-line skirt on top. Keep the details light and feminine with delicate pearl bracelets and a dainty satin clutch paired with a sexy, black stiletto.

See how to style this dress for a beach wedding and a traditional wedding by heading over to the new Tommy Blog now!