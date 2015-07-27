This Is What Happens When Sharon Stone Officiates a Chic N.Y.C. Wedding

Wedding bells were ringing, and Sharon Stone seemed more than happy to do the honors. Over the weekend, the Basic Instinct actress proudly officiated a very elegant wedding for two of her longtime friends. In 1996 she met Wall Street Journal publisher Anthony Cenname who tied the knot with design and creative director David Witkewicz. While the grooms looked dapper in navy and white tuxedos, it was Stone's jaw-dropping dress that really caught our eye. The presiding lady looked stunning in a fierce red number that featured fringe detailing.

It's clear to see that she really helped make the ceremony special, as the attendees clapped with joy while she announced the union between the grooms. Watch the lovely host in action in the Instagram clip below.

We do! Thanks @fredmartel for the footage #LoveWins #TheGrooms #Shaz A video posted by Anthony Cenname (@anthonycenname) on Jul 23, 2015 at 10:04pm PDT

