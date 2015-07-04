5 Excellent Single-Serve Wine and Cocktails for Your Next Outdoor Party

Many holiday weekend activities and special occassions call for dining alfresco, and chances are you don't want to haul around a wine bottle and glasses (not to mention remembering the wine opener). Enter this nifty solution: single-serve beverages to bring to all of your long weekend and holiday gatherings that are actually terrific (forget those sad boxed varieties of old). Scroll down for our top picks—BYOB has never been easier.

Grownup juice-box? Bandit Pinot Grigio is refreshing with notes of citrus and pear and is served in an eco-smart carton. (Bandit Pinot Grigio, $9 for 1 liter; banditwines.com)

This portable shaker comes with all the necessary ingredients built in for a no-fuss cocktail. (Cocktail Rx Mojito Shaker, $35 for 6; cocktailrx.com)

These ready-to-travel wines have something for everyone. (Underwood Wine in a Can, $24 for 4; unionwinecompany.com)

Zipz single-serve glasses of wine come in an elegant plastic, perfect for the beach or a picnic. (Zipz Variety Pack, $40 for 12; zipzwine.com)

Give your morning an extra kick with these spiked iced coffee cans. (Kahlua Cinnamon Spice Iced Coffee, $4 for 4, crownwineandspirits.com)

