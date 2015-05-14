We've Tried Them All, and These Are Our Editors' Favorite Bronzers

The rising temps have us craving that warm-weather glow, now more than ever. But rather than baking in the sun, we’ll be faking our golden tans with our all-time favorite bronzers.

These magical formulas are the easiest way to brighten up a dull complexion—without the risk of damaging UV rays. For the most believable bronze, start by finding the right shade for your skin tone, and then dust onto areas of the face where the sun would naturally hit, such as the forehead, cheeks, and chin. Just remember to apply with a light hand (building up to your desired color is always better than removing excess later on) and blend, blend, blend to achieve instantly radiant skin.

Whether you prefer matte or a slight shimmer (we promise no glitter overload here), we bring you the best bronzing powders we’ve tested so far. Scroll down to shop each one!

RELATED: Get Your Glow On: Everything You Need to Know About Applying Skin Luminizer

Pictured above (clockwise from left): Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder, $50; sephora.com. Nars Blush in Zen, $30; narscosmetics.com. Urban Decay Naked Flushed, $32; sephora.com.

Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow, $68; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Too Faced Beach Bunny Custom-Blend Bronzer, $30; sephora.com

Courtesy

Tom Ford Large Bronzing Powder, $95; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Cover Girl TruBlend Mineral Bronzer, $8; covergirl.com

Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion, $36; sephora.com

PHOTOS: The Best Nude Hues for Every Skin Tone