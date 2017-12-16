Baby Luna Gets in the Christmas Spirit With the Rockettes

Is it really the holiday season if you don't watch The Radio City Rockettes? We think not!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their 1-year-old daughter Luna got in the holiday spirit on Friday night, attending the iconic dance troupe's Christmas Spectacular in N.Y.C., and Luna looks totally mesmerized by the magical performance. Same, though.

The family is fresh off a trip to Norway, but per usual, they didn't miss a beat, getting right back into the swing of things in the Big Apple. Teigen, who's currently pregnant with her second child, wore an all-black ensemble for the show, and she accessorized the look with adorable red jingle bell earrings. Legend and Luna were matching in a red sweater and red dress, respectively.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author blessed us with a magical clip from the show on Instagram. In the Instagram post, we see confetti is raining down from the ceiling as music plays, and Luna seems to be loving every moment! Teigen captioned the sweet video with "Luna’s first Christmas Spectacular!"

Of course, the family also got to go backstage to meet the performers, and they posed for a pic with a few dancers. We love the hat, Chrissy!

Here's to many more Christmas Spectacular's with the Legend-Teigen family. Just think: next year, there'll be four of them attending the show!