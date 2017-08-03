FYI: Amy Schumer's Dog Has a Teeny Raincoat 

Amy Schumer is not only a brilliant comedian. She is also a damn good dog mom. So when rainstorms threatened the Boston area on Wednesday, the Trainwreck star took precautions to keep her furry nugget dry.

"Raining in Boston," she wrote, captioning a photo that showed her dog Tati sporting the world's tiniest yellow slicker.

Raining in Boston A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Of course, Schumer outfitted herself for the the downpour as well, adding a hooded black rain jacket to her casual and chic tee-and-jeans ensemble. Solid choice, indeed!

This isn't the first time our May cover girl has harnessed the magical powers of her dog in a poncho. Earlier this week, she posted another squee-inducing snap.

Some good people I know are having a hard day today. Here is a picture of Tati in a poncho. She's saying keep your head up! A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

"Some people I know are having a hard day today," she wrote. "Here is a picture of Tati in a poncho."

RELATED: Amy Schumer is The Only Woman on Forbes' Highest Paid Comedians List

We ask you: who could resist Tati's charms? No one is right! This little pup turns every rainy day into a sunny one.