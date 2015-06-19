Did Young Amy Schumer's Madonna "Audition" Nab Her the Tour Gig?

It didn't seem possible but Madonna's Rebel Heart tour just got even better. It funny lady Amy Schumer revealed that she would be opening for the legendary singer, and apparently she has been preparing for this gig for her entire life. To share the news about the tour, she posted an "audition" video of her singing Madonna's 1989 hit "Like a Prayer" with absolute adorable dedication and seriousness. This is definitely what got her the job! Watch the clip here:

Guess who auditioned for @Madonna and got the part? See you in NYC on Sept 16, 17 and 19. pic.twitter.com/llHgsOommL — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 18, 2015

Madonna is clearly pumped for her opening act as well. She tweeted, "I'm shaking w excitement that Amy Schumer is opening up for me in New York! I hope people will stay after & watch my show!!"

I'm shaking w excitement that @AmySchumer is opening up for me in NewYork! I hope people will stay after & watch my show!! #RebelHeartTour — Madonna (@Madonna) June 18, 2015

We have a good feeling that people will stick around for the concert. The Rebel Heart tour starts on Sept. 9 in Quebec, Canada. Schumer's film Trainwreck opens July 17.

