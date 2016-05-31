North West Is Getting Her Own Kimoji and It's TOO Good

Get ready: Kim Kardashian West is releasing more Kimojis, and you're going to want to use them all the time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to tease the update, and, drum roll, North West is finally getting her own emoji.

"New Kimoji's coming soon!!!!" Kardashian West captioned the 'gram, which shows a caricature of the soon-to-be three-year-old giving major side-eye. Just think of how many situations you'll be able to use that Kimoji in. The possibilities are truly endless. However, North isn't the only one whose expressive face is getting immortalized with an emoji.

New Kimoji's coming soon!!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 31, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

Kris Jenner also shared a new Kimoji on her Instagram that makes fun of Kardashian West in the best way. "O.M.G. New Kimoji's launching soon..." she wrote alongside a collage of Kardashian West making a funny face with three laughing emojis. "best ever @kimkardashian !!! #kimoji #mynewscreensaver." With these two hysterical updates in the works, we can only imagine the funny Kimojis that are going to be released.

