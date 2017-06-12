Miley Cyrus Unleashed All the Rainbows for Her Pride Concert Performance

Miley Cyrus was feeling the pride on Sunday.

The musician and outspoken LGBTQ community advocate donned all colors of the rainbow as she took to the stage in Washington, D.C., for the city's 2017 Capital Pride Concert.

Dressed in a white T-shirt that featured the logo of her nonprofit organization the Happy Hippie Foundation, a pair of flared jeans embellished with silver rhinestones and the bedazzled words "I love Washington D.C." down the side, the 24-year-old showed her support for gay pride month at the event. As a headliner, she performed hits including "Malibu" and "Inspired."

The excited former Disney alum took to Instagram before and after the performance to shower her fans with images from her Sunday Funday, complete with a photoshoot showing off a series of colorful outfit changes, baskets of flowers, and temporary lip tattoos.

"Celebrating #Pride w @hot995 in D.C. #AmericaLovesPride," the young star started off the series alongside a selfie of her winking at the camera with a bouquet of stunning blooms in hand.

Miley then had an impromptu photo session by her tour bus as she showed off a tie-dye sweatshirt, tie-dye sneakers from a pride-themed collaboration with Converse, and face art featuring all colors of the rainbow.

After the show, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker concluded things with a few inspiring messages. "We hold the key to change!" she wrote alongside one action shot from her performance in which she can be seen wearing a sequined American flag side bag. "Love love and more love," she captioned another.

A final shot depicts the self-professed "flowahhh girl" tossing small bouquets of flowers into the crowd during her set. "#YesToAll," she concluded.

