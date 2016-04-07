Michelle Obama Celebrates the Iranian New Year at the White House in a Springy Look

Michelle Obama was gorgeous in green on Wednesday for the White House's celebration of Nowruz—the Iranian New Year festival that marks the beginning of spring and the welcoming of a happy and healthy new year. FLOTUS delivered the opening remarks for the festivities wearing a springy, patterned green dress with an empire waist and flowy short sleeves. She finished her look with a pair of pointy black pumps, a modest pink lip, and a fuss-free 'do.
"This is your house. This is the people's house. Yes. So enjoy! As Barack says, 'just don't break anything,'" the First Lady began by saying. "That's why when Barack and I first got here, we committed to opening this place up to as many people from as many different backgrounds as possible."
“It is so important to remember that our diversity has been — and will always be — our greatest source of strength and pride here in the United States.” —The First Lady. I am always grateful to work for the First Lady, someone who enjoys showcasing the diversity of our beautiful country. Mrs. Obama continues to make people feel welcome, valued, and heard. Thank you for this opportunity, Mrs. Obama, and thank you all for following along with our behind-the-scenes look at Nowruz at the @WhiteHouse. Signing off! – Pany
These beautiful dancers joined us at the @WhiteHouse today to help us celebrate Nowruz. The Washington, D.C. based Nomad Dancers, inspired by dance traditions of Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, India, and Turkey, travel across borders to bridge cultures through dance. Our dancers really got the party started – you MAY have caught me doing my own moves backstage. Too much fun! – Pany
The First Lady’s Haft Seen was set by our very own @WhiteHouse Florist or as I call her...Hedieh joon! From sabzeh (sprouts), symbolizing rebirth, to sib (apples), symbolizing beauty and heath, the Haft Seen table is decorated with at least seven items that symbolize elements of spring and renewal. For our eggs this year, we even included the 2016 White House Easter Egg! – Pany
"We think America is strongest when we recognize our many traditions, when we celebrate our diversity and we lift each other up," she went on to say. "Right now when we are hearing so much disturbing and hateful rhetoric, it is so important to remember that our diversity has been and will always be our greatest source of strength and pride here in the United States. We are a nation of immigrants and we should cherish the talent and energy, and the beautiful traditions and cultures that come with that heritage."
Nowruz, also known as Persian New Year, kicked off on March 21.