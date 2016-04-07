Michelle Obama Celebrates the Iranian New Year at the White House in a Springy Look

Michelle Obama was gorgeous in green on Wednesday for the White House's celebration of Nowruz—the Iranian New Year festival that marks the beginning of spring and the welcoming of a happy and healthy new year. FLOTUS delivered the opening remarks for the festivities wearing a springy, patterned green dress with an empire waist and flowy short sleeves. She finished her look with a pair of pointy black pumps, a modest pink lip, and a fuss-free 'do.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

PHOTOS: See Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever

"This is your house. This is the people's house. Yes. So enjoy! As Barack says, 'just don't break anything,'" the First Lady began by saying. "That's why when Barack and I first got here, we committed to opening this place up to as many people from as many different backgrounds as possible."

The First Lady’s Haft Seen was set by our very own @WhiteHouse Florist or as I call her...Hedieh joon! From sabzeh (sprouts), symbolizing rebirth, to sib (apples), symbolizing beauty and heath, the Haft Seen table is decorated with at least seven items that symbolize elements of spring and renewal. For our eggs this year, we even included the 2016 White House Easter Egg! – Pany A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Apr 6, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

"We think America is strongest when we recognize our many traditions, when we celebrate our diversity and we lift each other up," she went on to say. "Right now when we are hearing so much disturbing and hateful rhetoric, it is so important to remember that our diversity has been and will always be our greatest source of strength and pride here in the United States. We are a nation of immigrants and we should cherish the talent and energy, and the beautiful traditions and cultures that come with that heritage."

Nowruz, also known as Persian New Year, kicked off on March 21.