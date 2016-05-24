Kim Kardashian Dons a Sheer Dress Ahead of 2nd Anniversary with Kanye West in London

Another day, another show-stopping dress for Kim Kardashian West. The reality star and Kanye West were in London on Monday as part of their whirlwind tour of Europe in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. After Kim grabbed a quick lunch with her sister Kendall Jenner, the power couple made their way to a star-studded gala at Kennsington Gardens.

On the arm of her husband, Kardashian West, 35, wowed in a totally sheer, olive green floor-length gown that showed off nearly every inch of her infamous curves for the event. The elaborately embroidered, crystal embellished creation was cinched at the waist by a matching leather belt to accentuate her assets even further. Wow-za!

For his part, Kanye looked dapper in a black ensemble, which was punctuated with tan suede boots that complemented his wife's caramel platform heels.

The stylish pair dressed to the nines for a high-profile gala in London. Neil Mockford/GC Images

While it's unclear how Kimye will celebrate their anniversary today, if past milestones are any indication, we're sure it will be over-the-top!