Jessica Chastain's Creepy Halloween Makeup Will Leave You Transfixed

Jessica Chastain is quite the makeup magician.

With Halloween less than a week away, the Huntsman: Winter's War star is reminiscing about Halloweens past, and showed off a creepy illusion makeup look she rocked last year that made us do a double take.

In a photo Chastain shared on Instagram Tuesday, she can be seen leaning in close with her eyes closed and her lips in a pout, as she shows off the open eyes she painted on her lids and the white fangs she drew on her bottom lip.

"This is what you came for #halloween2015 #yesmyeyesareclosed #makeupbyme," Chastain captioned the snap. To take her Halloween makeup look to the next level, the actress added faux fluffy lashes on her top lid and another set above those, and also slathered her lips with a bold red hue.

While it's not clear what Jessica's entire costume was last year, one thing is for sure ... we can't wait to see how she's going to bring it for #halloween2016.