Jennifer Aniston's Romantic Maxi Is the Perfect Spring Date Night Outfit

It looks like the City of Love is only adding more fuel to the romance between Hollywood lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

The chic pair—who've been memorably slaying the couple style game during their Parisian getaway by coordinating all-black leather ensembles at a Louis Vuitton event at the Louvre and then twinning again in khaki-toned jackets and black-and-white basics while touring the city—took a decidedly romantic turn when they stepped out together for dinner and wine on Wednesday night.

The Friends alum flaunted her bronzed glow, toned arms, and some major side boob as she headed to trendy Paris eatery Verjus in a backless floor-length silk gown featuring a plunging neckline, a halter neck design, and a pink-and-black floral print. A sleek coiffed bun with loose face-framing pieces, silver hoop earrings, and delicate black sandal heels topped off the star's stunning date night ensemble.

KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

AKM-GSI

Meanwhile, the Leftovers star, who was understandably unable to keep his eyes off his radiant wife, kept to his trademark cool all-black uniform with a black leather jacket, a black high-low T-shirt, and dark charcoal jeans.

This stylish pair is definitely keeping Paris's fashion elite on their toes!