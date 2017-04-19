Everything You Need to Know About Essence's Beauty Carnival

Essence is continuing to take its famed summer music festival up a notch, this time with the announcement of its first-ever Beauty Carnival.

The mag revealed today that the interactive event, which is free and open to the public, will be held during the Beauty and Style Expo at the Essence Festival with E! News correspondent Zuri Hall hosting the Beauty and Style stage with appearances from celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble (top left), WeTV star Mushiya, YouTube sensations GlamTwinz, natural hair vlogger MahoganyCurls, beauty vlogger and entrepreneur Ellarie, Grammy-winning musician India.Arie, singer-songwriter Tweet, Jillian Hervey (above, right) of electro soul duo Lion Babe, celebrity hair stylist Vernon François and more.

In addition to those style and beauty stars, the event will feature a Glam School, where expert beauty bloggers and stylists will hold tutorials, seminars on new looks, tools, and styles; a Beauty Boss experience, in which Essence editors, beauty bloggers, and celeb stylists will dish on hot topics and trends; and a Street Style experience, where attendees can get styled and walk the runway in a live fashion show.

The event will be held June 30 to July 2 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

For more information about the Essence Beauty and Style Festival, click here.