Drew Barrymore Looks Gorgeous in a Fresh-Faced Selfie

Drew Barrymore woke up like this. The Flower Beauty founder traded the beaches of California, where she celebrated Mother's Day with her in-laws, for the shores of Florida, and it doesn't look like the time zone change had any affect on the blonde beauty. The proof? Her latest fresh-faced selfie.

Barrymore took to her Instagram account to share a snap of herself on the beach and she looks as gorgeous as ever. In the snap, Barrymore appears relaxed in a simple gray tee and a delicate necklace as she smiles for the camera in front of the ocean and a swaying palm tree. "Oh my goodness, I woke up in Florida! #helloocean #hellosunshine #hellotuesday #wwdbeautyceosummit," Barrymore captioned the 'gram.

Oh my goodness, I woke up in Florida! #helloocean #hellosunshine #hellotuesday #wwdbeautyceosummit A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 10, 2016 at 6:55am PDT

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Reveals the Reasoning Behind Her Adorable New Wrist Tattoo

This is far from Barrymore's first au natural selfie. Keep reading to see more of the star's gorgeous self-portraits.

I am so proud of my dearest girlfriend. She is smart! Kind! Fun! And now has her second book available with all her knowledge and passion! #longevitybook @camerondiaz get yours today LINK in my BIO A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Apr 5, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

#41 A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Feb 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

#eastside @flowereyewear #theoliveglasses A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 23, 2016 at 1:18pm PST