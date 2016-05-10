Drew Barrymore Looks Gorgeous in a Fresh-Faced Selfie

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Jennifer Davis
May 10, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

Drew Barrymore woke up like this. The Flower Beauty founder traded the beaches of California, where she celebrated Mother's Day with her in-laws, for the shores of Florida, and it doesn't look like the time zone change had any affect on the blonde beauty. The proof? Her latest fresh-faced selfie.

Barrymore took to her Instagram account to share a snap of herself on the beach and she looks as gorgeous as ever. In the snap, Barrymore appears relaxed in a simple gray tee and a delicate necklace as she smiles for the camera in front of the ocean and a swaying palm tree. "Oh my goodness, I woke up in Florida! #helloocean #hellosunshine #hellotuesday #wwdbeautyceosummit," Barrymore captioned the 'gram.

Oh my goodness, I woke up in Florida! #helloocean #hellosunshine #hellotuesday #wwdbeautyceosummit

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Drew Barrymore Reveals the Reasoning Behind Her Adorable New Wrist Tattoo

This is far from Barrymore's first au natural selfie. Keep reading to see more of the star's gorgeous self-portraits.

#41

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

#eastside @flowereyewear #theoliveglasses

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

#hikes2015 #hawaii #favoriteplaylist #happyplace

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

