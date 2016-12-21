Blake Lively's Baby Girl Sets the Course for 2017's Trendiest Name

Remember that adorable moment last week when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brought their adorable daughters along with them, as the Deadpool actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Or the better question might be: Have our hearts recovered from all the cuteness? It was the family's first public outing and it practically broke the Internet.

Well now, the brood has some more exciting news to share. Lively and Reynolds are famous for keeping anything concerning their children very private, thus we weren't even expecting for the couple to find out the name of their baby daughter at all. But here it is, according to Us Weekly: Ines. Lovely, right?

"I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me," said Reynolds at last week's ceremony. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have." Can he get any sweeter?

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

We're hoping there's some reason for the entire family to show up on the red carpet again in the new year. They're too adorable for words!