The Best New Year's Eve Outfit to Wear This Year, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Finding an outfit for New Year’s Eve often feels like a job in itself. There are a lot of looks to choose from, yet not enough time to wear every single one of them. There are also other factors to take into consideration: do you want something that's classic yet predictable, or would you rather go with something that speaks to your innate self, highlighting our best features while bringing forth positive energy?

Naturally, we're all for the latter and are planning our New Year's Eve outfits around our zodiac sign. So, if you, too, are tired of fretting over your wardrobe, it's time to allow the stars to step in. Ahead, you'll find an idea that divinely suits you, making it the perfect pick as you ring in 2023.

Aries

Your fiery energy will keep you running around all night, so it's time to ignite the passion within yourself and stay warm with a low-cut black jumpsuit paired with festive bow details. No matter how cold it is outside, this outfit idea is sure to get temperatures rising.

Taurus

The goal is to boost your confidence in 2023 and no other color represents that sentiment better than red. A design with accordion pleats, voluminous sleeves, or ruffles is sure to make you feel beautiful on New Year’s Eve. Welcome those compliments.

Gemini

Wearing a cut-out top and trousers combo as the ball drops is ideal for your salacious spirit. Not only will it allow you to bust out your best moves on the dance floor, but it will also keep you comfortable as you jump around to all the different social groups you belong to.

Cancer

Instead of feeling confined in a tight corset look, a cute metallic slip dress paired with a trendy duster jacket will make your soul glow under the moonlight. Now, you can have fun without the fuss.

Leo

As always, you’re the star of this year’s party, but that doesn’t mean you are opting for sequins or anything over-the-top. A low-key gold or bronze dress is ideal for you, as it'll help shake up your wardrobe while also radiating chill, loving vibes.

Virgo

For the perfect mixture of simplicity and suaveness, opt for a nude sequin dress. It'll showcase that inner glow and radiate heat as you party the night away, attracting the adoration you deserve during this particular New Year’s Eve.

Libra

Romance is always in the air when you plan a night out, so go all in this time around with a sweeping gown that features floral details (roses are your signature flower, after all). With all those fairytale vibes, you're bound to have a happily-ever-after ending to your night.

Scorpio

A black dress is empowering and seductive, so it's no wonder that this piece is one that suits you best. Count down to midnight in a sleek, body-hugging option and spicy platform pumps.

Sagittarius

Your fashion sense tends to be wild and a bit more out-there, which means you won't shy away from something adventurous, like a neon floral dress that glows in the dark. Far from predictable, this New Year's Eve outfit will help you let your heart and spirit shine bright as you welcome 2023.

Capricorn

Show off your inner fashionista by slipping on a strapless dress and opera gloves. The combination of sophistication and coolness will no doubt look great on you, helping you to make a major statement on this joyful holiday.

Aquarius

A mix of vinyl and pleather will ensure you're the truest, most unique version of yourself this New Year’s Eve. It's pretty likely that no one will have the same dress as you, which in turn makes it the best outfit that you could ever wear.

Pisces

Sequins will make you feel like the glamorous sea vixen you are, so think sparkly and shiny this Dec. 31. With just the right amount of luminescence, you'll be able to create the dream-like environment you crave as you usher in a new year.

