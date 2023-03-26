Fashion Seasonal Trends Spring Fashion Out of Thousands of New Spring Dresses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Under-$50 Styles Worth Shopping But don't wait — they're selling quick. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 26, 2023 @ 08:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon It’s officially spring, so let’s start shopping like it. Springtime is my favorite season for fashion, thanks to pastels, florals, white sneakers, and, of course, dresses. Forget daylight savings and spring's calendar start date — in my book, the season is in full swing when I can bring my go-to dresses out of hibernation. And, this year, I’m not just rescuing my breezy dresses from the depths of my closet, but I’m adding a few more to my collection, too. Amazon’s New Arrivals section is overflowing with irresistible dress finds, and the following 10 picks are all under $50. The list, below, includes the perfect dress for every occasion this season. An outdoor picnic? Check. Brunch with the girls? Covered. And, that wedding invitation you just got in the mail? Your outfit is already figured out for you. Be among the first to shop Amazon’s newest styles before they sell out — I have a feeling they won’t stick around for long. Shop Spring Dresses: Zesica Boho One Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $31 with coupon (Originally $37) BTFBM Casual Flowy Maxi Dress, $34 with coupon (Originally $37) Prettygarden Satin Mock-Neck Maxi Dress, $39 Grace Karin Short Flutter Sleeve Smocked Tiered Dress, $35 with coupon (Originally $47) Sampeel Casual Smocked Dress, $33 with coupon (Originally $39) Wdirara Damask Print Flared Hem Dress, $34 Merokeety Puff Sleeve Smocked Floral Dress, $42 with coupon (Originally $45) Verdusa Casual Sweetheart-Neck Mini Dress, $24 Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress, $19 with coupon (Originally $29) Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress, $29 with coupon (Originally $32) This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign The Prettygarden satin maxi dress may or may not be in my shopping cart already. This gorgeous new arrival has a long, elegant silhouette with a flattering mock neckline. It’s available in twelve shades, including neutral tones and bright pastels perfect for the season. One shopper, who purchased the dress for a spring wedding, described it as “a dream,” going on to say it’s “so comfy,” because of its silky yet “stretchy” material and “forgiving” waistband. Amazon Shop now: $39; amazon.com This short, smocked style is the quintessential springtime pick, and it’s Amazon’s number one new dress release. Its airy design includes a flouncy, ruffle trim and a V-neck cut, plus it’s made with lightweight, comfortable polyester. My personal favorite elements of the dress are its stylish back cutouts and adjustable tie on the front. Available in eight colors and sizes S to 2XL, this Amazon pick is the perfect everyday, spring dress. Amazon Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com Amazon’s chic Merokeety midi dress is another springtime find worth adding to your cart. With a subtle, floral texture, the dress embodies the season, while maintaining a classic feel. Its fun, puffed sleeves and tiered, billowing maxi skirt give it an extra stylish flair. The versatile piece can easily be dressed up with a heeled sandal and statement bag, or made casual with your favorite pair of everyday sneakers. Amazon Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $45); amazon.com I get it, not everyone wants to wear bright, spring colors all the time. That’s why this Verdusa mini dress is an ideal pick for this season and every season. The new release has a flattering sweetheart neckline, cute flutter sleeves, and a stylish tie detail in the back. Plus, it’s made with a soft, stretchy polyester mix that will keep you cool and comfortable during the warm weather months. Don’t wait to shop this classic style for just $24 at Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $24; amazon.com For more spring dress inspo, browse through additional Amazon new arrivals, below. Amazon Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $47); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $29); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $29; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $32); amazon.com