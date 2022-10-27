Listen, we all need sleep to function. But for a new mom, getting enough rest is somewhat of a luxury.

Between interrupted sleep and early risings, the idea of so-called beauty rest is a thing of the past for me. But if you saw me, you probably wouldn’t know — all thanks to the Orvos Satin Eye Gel Cream, which is a great puffy eye cream and the Park Perfection Lash Enhancing Serum. Together, these two products have helped me look more awake, and less drowsy-eyed thanks to their nourishing, non-irritating, and effective formulas.



We all know that when sleep is sacrificed, the first thing to give it away is the eyes — everything from the lost gaze to the under-eye bags and dark circles is clear evidence that you are exhausted. Lucky for me, the stars aligned and I was given a sample of each product to try (talk about perfect timing), and now they’re part of my day and nighttime routines. That, in addition to hearing others tell me I don’t look tired is simply marvelous.

As someone with dry, sensitive skin, the Orvos Satin Eye Gel Cream is ultra-lightweight, yet mighty, as it helps with the triple threat of reducing inflammation, fine lines, and dark circles. Developed by Dr. Robert Schwarcz, a New York-based board-certified oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, this potent eye cream is formulated with coffee seed extract to retain moisture and green tea extract to soothe redness, calm irritation, and de-puff. It also contains the famed plant-based retinol alternative bakuchiol, which is becoming more and more popular for addressing uneven skin texture, dullness, and fine lines.

Orvos Satin Eye Gel Cream

To shop: $110; orvosskinscience.com



“It uses kakadu plum extract, which contains up to 55 times the vitamin C in oranges and has natural antioxidant properties to restore elasticity and protect against free radicals,” explains Dr. Schwarcz of his formulation. “Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol, has similar benefits to retinol without any of the potential irritation — exfoliation and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.”



I’m also charmed by the gold metal applicator, which feels delightfully soothing while I perform the quickest 30-second (or less) cooling massage to de-puff and get the blood flowing around the eye area. In the mornings, I'll set my baby girl in her activity center for a few minutes while I get ready for the day, which involves adding a few dots of the cream under my eyes and smoothing it out with the applicator from the inner to the outer corner. I also dab some of it on my eyelids because they tend to get dry sometimes.

As for my lashes, I, like many, reach for good ol’ mascara for an instant eye-opening effect. And to further enhance that look, I’ve been using the Park Perfection Lash Enhancing Serum as part of my p.m. routine.

I must admit I’m usually apprehensive when it comes to lash serums, since the application involves a very close proximity to the eyes. But knowing it was developed by a dermatologist made me feel much more at ease. This lash conditioner promises to fortify, strengthen, and condition the lashes giving them a fuller and longer appearance. Two major yeses in my beauty book!

Park Perfection Lash Enhancing Serum

To shop: $90; parkperfection.com



Since using this serum, I’ve noticed my lashes are slightly fuller and I greatly appreciate the fact that it's super gentle on my eyes. Every night I apply it over the base of my upper lash line as per the instructions, and let it do its magic overnight while I sneak in a few hours of sleep. The next morning there’s zero residue or even evidence that I applied it the night before. And although I have yet to be stopped by a stranger about my lashes (as one reviewer wrote), it looks like I’m not alone in my sentiments, as the product carries rave reviews under its belt with users claiming it works wonders.

Of course, I also have a few other makeup products to thank for making this tired momma look awake. I know I can always count on my trusty Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, a pinch of cream blush, Maya Chia The Highlight of the Day, and a lip color of my choice, which lately has been the Iris & Romeo Power Peptide Lip Balm in Coral.