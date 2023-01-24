The Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses in Her 7-Step Routine Comes in 4 New Universally Flattering Shades

Bella Hadid is a fan, too

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 10:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Merit Beauty Blush Launches
Photo:

Merit/ InStyle

Merit Beauty fans, we have big news: the brand just released four new shades of Flush Balm: a cream blush with buildable, semi-sheer pigment and satiny, skin-like finish. The blush is a best-seller at Sephora, per the brand, as well as a staple for celebrities, including Cameron Diaz, who’s partial to the plum hue, Raspberry Beret. Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker have also used Merit Beauty, as have countless InStyle editors who love the brand’s pared-down, glow-centric products.

merit beauty blush apres

Merit

Shop now: $28; merit.com

The newest shades in the Flush Balm family — Après, Fox, Persimmon, and Stockholm — maintain the breezy, undone aesthetic of the original color range, and impart a dewy, ethereal glow on all skin tones.

merit beauty blush fox

Merit

Fox is a cozy, terracotta-tinged taupe that’s perfect for daily wear. Persimmon, a subdued take on orangey-red, gives cheeks a cold-weather flush. Stockholm, a true baby pink, imparts an angelic softness. Après, a cousin of Diaz’s favorite hue, is a flattering berry shade.

merit beauty blush perssimon

Merit

Shop now: $28; merit.com

Each housed in short, sensible sticks, these balms prove simple to swipe, dab, or otherwise apply as needed, melding seamlessly into the skin — even with the most laissez-faire application. (The brand dubs its products “impossible to mess up” from an application standpoint.) The formula is decidedly non-cakey, too. Even when layered, it maintains a lit-from-within glow reminiscent of the clean girl aesthetic, imparting a dewy, semi-sheer wash of tint rather that’s far from “makeup-y”. The sheeny formula feels as lightweight as it appears; plus, it’s non-comedogenic and infused with skin-loving vitamin E for good measure. 

merit beauty blush stockholm

Merit

Snag the new Merit Flush Balm shades while they’re still in stock; the brand has a history of selling out — repeatedly — after all.  

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Sunday Riley Auto Correct
I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand
Jennifer Coolidge Is the Latest Celebrity to Call Out This Editor-Approved Face Wand That Smooths Fine Lines
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Made a Case for Two Bags in One Outfit
Related Articles
My Sister is a Busy Working Mom and These are the Beauty Products she Uses to Get Ready Quickly
A Busy Working Mom Shares the 3 Most Important Beauty Products in Her 15-Minute Routine
Ami Cole Lip Gloss Launch
Ami Colé's Latest Lip Oil Is Perfect for Valentine's Day
Amazon Beauty Sponge
This No-Frills Beauty Tool Helps Makeup Look "Flawless," Shoppers Say, and It's Less Than $2 Apiece
Philosophy Pore Extraction Mask Sale
This Pore-Shrinking Mask From an Oprah-Favorite Brand Has Been My Go-To for 5 Years — and It’s Half Off
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
People Keep Comparing This Neutral Lip Liner to More Expensive OptionsâAnd Itâs Only $5
People Can’t Stop Comparing This $5 Lip Liner to Much More Expensive Options
MAC Cosmetics Skincare Launch
MAC’s New Makeup-Enhancing Skincare Line Is Here, and It Gave My Dull Complexion a Glowing Boost
I Tried This TikTok-Loved $11 Eye Tint, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
I Tried the $11 Eye Tint Everyone Is Talking About, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
Jones Road Miracle Balm Review
Believe It or Not, This Skin-Enhancing Balm Has Replaced My Need for Foundation, Blush, and Highlighter
Laneige lip glowy balm
The $17 Balm Version of This Viral Lip Mask Is a Favorite of Amazon Shoppers for “Making Lips Super Soft and Moisturized”
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack
this $13 bottle of nail polish lasts longer on my nails than some gels do
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 13 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023
Over 5,000 Shoppers Say this $15 Retinol is Better than Creams "That Cost Hundreds of Dollars"
Reviewers Say This $13 Retinol Cream Beats Products “That Cost Hundreds of Dollars”
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok