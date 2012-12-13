Found It via Possessionista! Zooey Deschanel's Blue Bow-Embellished Kate Spade Coat on New Girl

Dec 13, 2012 @ 5:42 pm

This week on New Girl, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) found love in the winter finale. But it's her blue, bow embellished coat that we're lusting after...and we found it! "The jacket speaks for itself," New Girl costume designer Deb McGuire says of the cerulean colored Suzette jacket by Kate Spade. Leave this under our tree and we'll be happy to call it a Blue Christmas! Shop it now at katespade.com for $418.00! And see what else Zooey wore on this episode at possessionista.com.

Plus, shop more star style!

MORE:• Found It! Zoeoy Deschanel’s Two-Tone DressOlivia Munn Guest Stars on New Girl New Girls‘ Max Greenfield on Tom Ford

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com

