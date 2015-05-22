Bacon, Avocado, and a Prince? The New Emojis You'll Be Obsessed with in 2016

Seriously, how have we gone this long without an avocado emoji?

According to Yahoo Tech, 38 new emojis will be available for all our texting needs in 2016 (see the full list on Yahoo). They will be released by the Unicode Consortium, an organization that standardizes characters and emoji across all the various operating systems. This annoucement follows the release of Unicode 8.0, which updated the current emojis you have with more diverse skin tones and a few new symbols including the unicorn. We can't wait to add these to our texting vocabulary.

