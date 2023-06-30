Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50

When it comes to footwear trends, one thing is certain: Comfortable sneakers will never go out of style. While a supportive shoe is a necessity in every wardrobe, it can be tough to navigate the overwhelming number of brands and styles on the market. So, naturally, I turn to my favorite it-girls for guidance in the footwear department; and, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Priyanka Chopra are all wearing New Balance sneakers this season. The sporty “dad shoes” have quickly evolved into Hollywood’s hottest style, and you can now get the sneakers on sale at Amazon.

The retailer released thousands of epic fashion deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and the shoe department is no exception. Snag a range of New Balance styles, including fashion sneakers, running shoes, and trail-ready footwear for up to 42 percent off. And, to make your shopping experience even easier, I narrowed down the selection to the 10 best deals, below.

Best Amazon New Balance Sneaker Deals:

New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers

As a proud owner of the New Balance 515 sneakers, I can confidently say they’re the most comfortable sneakers in my collection. Not only are they cushioned, lightweight, and supportive, but they’re very stylish, too. While I wear my pair on long walks, I also style them with shorts, jeans, and even breezy dresses, thanks to their fashion-forward silhouette. And, according to their rave reviews, I’m not the only fan of the sneakers; one shopper called them the “best everyday shoes,” and given the fact that I wear mine daily, I couldn’t agree more.

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneakers

For a lightweight style that will keep you supported regardless of where the summer takes you, opt for the Fresh Roam Roav sneakers. The shoes are built with a cushioned midsole for a plush feel with each step. Plus, their heel design molds to the shape of your feet for added comfort. Since their upper is made from a breathable mesh, the sneakers are bound to keep you cool all season. One shopper called the New Balance style “the most comfortable shoes [they’ve] ever worn,” while another added that they’re “supportive, durable, and stylish.” The sneakers are on sale for 42 percent off and available in a range of colorways and sizes.

New Balance 997H V1 Sneakers

Between us, this pair may just be my favorite — and, yes, it’s already in my shopping cart. Effortlessly blending style and comfort, the 997 sneakers are fit for getting active, but they can also be dressed up with any summer outfit. They’re sold in a wide range of colorways, so you can find the perfect match for your wardrobe; and, the burgundy and ivory version is currently marked down to its lowest price in the past 30 days. Not sold yet? Take it from one shopper who said the shoes are the “perfect style,” and that they “look even better in person,” adding that they feel “like walking on a cloud.”

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainers

Meet the DynaSoft Nergize Cross Trainers, AKA the “best walking shoes ever,” according to one Amazon customer. The sneakers have a breathable mesh body to keep your feet cool and a durable rubber sole for traction and support. The same person from above wore the sneakers to walk “12 miles” at Disney, and they described the shoes as “lightweight, super comfortable,” and quick-drying. The style is available in 32 colorways, and it’s currently on sale for $50.

Check out additional pairs, below, and be sure to snag the New Balance sneakers that catch your eye while they’re still discounted at Amazon before Prime Day.

New Balance 410 V7 Trail Running Shoes

New Balance Fresh Foam X 880 V12 Running Shoes