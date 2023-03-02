Amazon's Best-Selling Sneakers Are the “Most Comfortable” Shoes Shoppers Own, and They're 45% Off

If you’ve ever shopped for sneakers on Amazon before, then you know a quick search for athletic shoes yields more than 20,000 results. Even I — someone who spends eight hours a day searching for the best Amazon deals — don’t have the patience to sort through that many options. That’s why I’m a big fan of the retailer’s best-sellers charts, where you can find the most popular items in each product category, like the shoe department. And right now, Amazon’s best-selling New Balance training sneakers are on sale for just $36.

The New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers come in 12 color combinations and sizes five through 12, including half-sizes and wide options. They have a knit upper that’ll hug your foot for a comfortable fit, along with lightweight cushioning inside and textured, rubber outsoles. While the sneakers technically have laces, you’ll only have to tie them once, as the shoes are designed to easily slip on and off. The brand recommends ordering a size up for the best fit.

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Given the long list of celebrities and supermodels who have worn New Balance sneakers, it’s no wonder the Nergize trainers are a top-seller. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski to even Jennifer Aniston has found a way to style a version of the once-ugly shoes. And nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers agree that New Balance sneakers are the way to go.

One shopper called the trainers the “most comfortable pair of sneakers” they own, since they’re great for “exercising, walking, working, or just relaxing.” Another reviewer, who works eight-hour shifts at a hospital, said they have “no fatigued feet at the end of the day” after wearing these shoes. Plus, a third shopper confirmed they’re “cute enough to look good with casual dresses and skirts,” making them the ultimate versatile sneakers.

It’s not often we find a pair of shoes that are equal parts comfortable and stylish for such a low price, so we highly recommend you take advantage of this sneaker deal while it’s still happening. Shop more colors of the New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers for $36 at Amazon, below.

