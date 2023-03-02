Amazon's Best-Selling Sneakers Are the “Most Comfortable” Shoes Shoppers Own, and They're 45% Off

Even supermodels can’t stop wearing this brand.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

New Balance Sneakers Sale
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

If you’ve ever shopped for sneakers on Amazon before, then you know a quick search for athletic shoes yields more than 20,000 results. Even I — someone who spends eight hours a day searching for the best Amazon deals — don’t have the patience to sort through that many options. That’s why I’m a big fan of the retailer’s best-sellers charts, where you can find the most popular items in each product category, like the shoe department. And right now, Amazon’s best-selling New Balance training sneakers are on sale for just $36. 

The New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers come in 12 color combinations and sizes five through 12, including half-sizes and wide options. They have a knit upper that’ll hug your foot for a comfortable fit, along with lightweight cushioning inside and textured, rubber outsoles. While the sneakers technically have laces, you’ll only have to tie them once, as the shoes are designed to easily slip on and off. The brand recommends ordering a size up for the best fit. 

New Balance sneakers sale

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Given the long list of celebrities and supermodels who have worn New Balance sneakers, it’s no wonder the Nergize trainers are a top-seller. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski to even Jennifer Aniston has found a way to style a version of the once-ugly shoes. And nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers agree that New Balance sneakers are the way to go. 

One shopper called the trainers the “most comfortable pair of sneakers” they own, since they’re great for “exercising, walking, working, or just relaxing.” Another reviewer, who works eight-hour shifts at a hospital, said they have “no fatigued feet at the end of the day” after wearing these shoes. Plus, a third shopper confirmed they’re “cute enough to look good with casual dresses and skirts,” making them the ultimate versatile sneakers.

It’s not often we find a pair of shoes that are equal parts comfortable and stylish for such a low price, so we highly recommend you take advantage of this sneaker deal while it’s still happening. Shop more colors of the New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers for $36 at Amazon, below. 

New Balance sneakers sale

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $65); amazon.com

New Balance sneakers sale

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Are 'Seeing New Hair Growth' After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers â and They're $4 Apiece
Shoppers Are "Seeing New Hair Growth" After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers — and They're $5 Apiece
this is the highlighter responsible for carrie bradshaws glow in the next season of and just like that
The Highlighter Used on Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That..' Gives Shoppers "Healthy and Glowing" Skin
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Related Articles
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Jennifer Garnerâs Universally Flattering and Multi-Seasonal Jeans Are Under $100 During This Secret Sale
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Jean Brand Is on Mega Sale for Up to 65% Off Right Now
Alo Yoga CPC - Sale up to 41% off
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale
The Brand Behind Amazonâs Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum That Shoppers Call âUnbelievableâ
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum Shoppers Call “Unbelievable”
This Supermodel-Loved Handbag Brand Dropped New Purses for Spring â and They Start at $30
The Expensive-Looking Bag Brand Worn by Oprah and Irina Shayk Just Launched Spring Styles Starting at $30
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $8 Drugstore Find that Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
Olivia Culpo moisturizer Amazon
Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer
The Amazon-Famous Sweater That âLooks Great No Matter How You Style Itâ Is Up to 57% Off Right Now
The Amazon-Famous Sweater That “Looks Great No Matter How You Style It” Is Up to 57% Off Right Now
These Mila Kunis-Approved Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times â and Theyâre Finally Back in Stock
The Exact Sneakers Mila Kunis Wears Have Sold Out 10 Times — and They’re Finally Back in Stock
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic âThe Perfect Tankâ â and Right Now Itâs Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic “the Perfect Tank” — and It’s Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
I've Tested Dozens of Sneakers, and Amazon's No. 1 Best-Seller Is the Comfiest on the Market
I've Tested Dozens of Sneakers, and Amazon's No. 1 Best-Seller Is the Comfiest on the Market
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Professional Skincare From Dermatologist-Approved Brands
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Professional Skincare From Dermatologist-Approved Brands
This Simple $20 Shirt Hack Solves a Common Style Problem, and It's Skyrocketing in Sales
This Simple $20 Shirt Hack Solves a Common Style Problem, and It's Skyrocketing in Sales on Amazon