Shoppers Swear by This Sneaker for “All Situations,” From 12 Hour Shifts to Running Errands — and It's 65% Off

A decade ago if you had asked me if I was familiar with New Balance I’d reply, “Well of course, my grandpa lives in that shoe.” Then slowly, the sneaker dads wore when they weren’t wearing their Teva sandals started making its way into popular culture — with a clientele extending beyond grill masters. And now, it’s rare to find ‘It’ girls not wearing the retro shoe.

Everyone from Rihanna and Katie Holmes to Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have donned sneakers from the iconic American brand. And while many now gravitate towards the brand because of its status as a street style essential — adding an instant element of cool to nearly any outfit — others are returning for the reason the brand initially gained traction: Its comfort. Right now, a style shoppers compare to “walking on a cloud” is majorly discounted at Amazon, with up to 65 percent off select colors.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $29–$55 (Originally $85); amazon.com

New Balance’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneakers are currently as low as $29 at Amazon. This style, which is available in 43 color options, was designed with all-day comfort and support in mind. This sneaker features the brand’s Fresh Foam midsoles, a cushioned and supportive but ultra-lightweight layer. The heel is designed to neither ride nor rub, instead comfortably hugging the back of your foot while offering extra support. And because of the rubber outsoles, which have added durability in high-contact areas, the Roav V1s are crafted to last.

While the Roav V1s are marketed as a running shoe, many shoppers expressed that they wear the sneakers well beyond just workouts. A nurse whose shifts often exceed 12 hours called the sneakers “amazing.” They explained that the midsole cushion is “soft and bouncy,” the fit is “spot on,” and the support is “cloud-like.” And per a shopper who spends up to 10 hours a day on their feet, this shoe left them with zero aches, with another customer described the sneaker as, “comfortable, supportive, and lightweight.”

Others swear by the New Balance shoe for its everyday wearability. One customer explained that they wanted a shoe they could “run out the door and put on to go to breakfast, the store, etc.,” and that this sneaker fit the bill. Another wrote that they wear these for “all situations,” including keeping up with a toddler, as the cushiony support keeps their feet from aching.

Whether you need a lightweight but supportive sneaker for exercising, work, or just day-to-day wear, grab a pair of New Balances Fresh Foam Roav V1s while they’re on sale for up to 65 percent off at Amazon.

