These Supermodel-Favorite Dad Sneakers Are on Sale for as Low $40 During Black Friday

Stock up a pair before they sell out.

By
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin is a journalist with 10 years of experience in the beauty, wellness and fashion spaces. She's contributed to websites like Allure and Glossy.
Published on November 24, 2022 @ 10:00PM

One of the most glorious trends to have emerged in the past few years has to be, hands-down, chunky dad sneakers. No longer is it necessary to wear toe-pinching heels or blister-inducing booties to get your outfit just right. Now, you can feel perfectly cool and on-trend in a pair of your old man’s trainers, which happen to pair well with everything from flowy dresses to slouchy trousers. Think this sounds a little too similar to the ‘80s power suit-commuter look? No! This trend has ‘It’-girl-approval — just ask Hailey Bieber, the Hadid sisters, Kendall Jenner, or Emily Ratajkowsk, all of whom have been loving the look.

 If you haven’t been able to steal a pair of trainers from your pops, or if you find yourself ready to add a new pair to your wardrobe cycle, you’re in luck. Many of New Balance’s supermodel-loved styles are currently at their Black Friday discount prices on Amazon for up to 50 percent off.  Shop four of our favorite picks, below:

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer 

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

Amazon

For a classic pick, and arguably the most “dad” option, go for New Balance’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer. The retro style is available in color combos like white and blue and black on black. With 19,000 five-star reviews — making the kicks best-sellers on Amazon — it’s fair to say these trainers are a failsafe style. “I buy the same pair every year and I'm never disappointed,” wrote one reviewer. “These shoes provide the support I need and were comfortable out of the box,” said another.  No need to break-in these shoes — they’re ready to cocoon your feet and keep them comfy from the first time you slip them on.

 Shop now: $53 (Originally $75); amazon.com

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

Amazon

If you’re looking for a pair that’s a little sportier, try the FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers. Coming in 12 different colorways with fun details like a knitted vamp or printed heel, they’ll add interest to your active look. One of 41,000 five-star reviewers gushed about how light and comfortable they were. “I wore these for 10 hours the first day I got them. No Blisters,” she wrote. What more could you ask for?”

 Shop now: $40 (Originally $65); amazon.com

New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe

New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe

Amazon

 Another classic pick that’ll pair perfectly with your trousers or wide-leg jeans this season is the  411 V1 Training Shoe. Choose the white and silver for a classic look, the all-black for a more dramatic look, or the periwinkle blue to inject a hit of color into your wardrobe. “When I put them on I immediately felt the support and comfort,” wrote one reviewer. “There was zero break-in period and really are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn!”

 Shop now: $45 (Originally $65); amazon.com

New Balance Women's 520 V7 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's 520 V7 Running Shoe

Amazon

For trainers that are equal parts classic and trendy, consider the 520 V7 Running Shoe — but with 24 different colorways, you may have a hard time picking just one pair. Go for a traditional black and white combo, or do like Kendall Jenner and opt for a pair that’s bright and cheery.  One reviewer wrote she’s bought a new pair of these exact same sneakers every year for half a decade. “Always get the same kind,” she wrote. “Nothing else compares.”

Shop now: $40 (Originally $75); amazon.com

