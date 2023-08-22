These Supermodel-Worn Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Own 3 Pairs — and I’m Buying Another for Fall

Emily Ratajkowski and Alessandra Ambrosio are both New Balance fans.

Published on August 22, 2023

New Balance Classics
I have a pretty extensive shoe collection, but I wear the same three pairs in rotation. This means by the end of summer, the shoes in my rotation have little to no traction left, the inner soles are virtually flat, leaving me with little support, and while I try to keep them clean, they are pretty unsightly by this point of the year. Thankfully, I’ve already started my fall shopping, so I'm using this opportunity to pick up a fresh pair ahead of the seasonal shift. Like Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and Alessandra Ambrosio, I’m a huge fan of New Balance, and I find myself repurchasing its 574 V2 style as my everyday tennis shoe.

The classic unisex sneaker comes in 35 colorways (all of which are available at Zappos), including beige, off-white, navy, and red, and ranges from size 5.5 to 17.5. They feature a leather and suede outer shell, a breathable inner lining, and a padded footbed for a bit of extra cushion with every step. The rubber outsole is flexible and provides traction and stability on slick surfaces.

New Balance 574 V2

New Balance Unisex-Adult 574 V2 Familiar Ground Sneaker

Amazon

My favorite thing about these shoes is how comfortable they are. The inner soles are plush, making them great for walking around the city. They have a classic design with tons of color options to choose from, and with this being my third pair, the quality is consistent across colorways. I have been wearing my current pair since last year, and I find that they are a great summer-to-fall shoe because of the breathable lining, which prevents my feet from sweating in warm weather. And as the temperature drops, it still keeps my feet comfortable without getting too cold. Plus, they are flexible straight out of the box, so they don't need to be broken in.

Not only are these New Balances super comfortable, but they have a wide range of styling opportunities that make them great for everyday wear year-round styling. For example, Ratajkowski has dressed her pair up by styling them alongside vibrant colored dresses and skirts, while Gerber and Ambrosio dressed them down with leggings and sweatpants. I have worn them in similar ways, but my go-to outfit in the fall is to wear them with a pair of mom jeans, a sleeveless mock neck tee, a baseball cap, and white tube socks. 

Shop my favorite New Balances 574 V2 sneakers at Amazon and Zappos.

New Balance 574 V2

New Balance Unisex-Adult 574 V2 Familiar Ground Sneaker

Amazon

New Balance 574 V2

New Balance Classics U574v2

Zappos

New Balance 574 V2

New Balance Classics U574v2

Amazon

