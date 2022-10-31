I Tried the Dad Sneakers That Supermodels Keep Selling Out, and Now I Get the Hype

There are always fashion trends I like on other people, but I know I wouldn’t be able to pull off myself. Like noughties-inspired cargo pants, white socks with loafers, or dad sneakers. I’ve always felt my style was too polished, too not ironic, to wear these trends in an authentic way. But on a recent trip to France, Parisian store Merci — known for its discerning selection of cool-kid pieces — tempted me into trying on a pair of New Balance’s 574 sneakers. Yes, I am now a proud owner of the ultimate dad kicks.

Some say the dad shoe trend has been around since 2018, others would argue it actually started back in 2013; ask actual dads, and they’ll scream the ‘80s. But one thing we can all agree on is I’m super late to this Larry David-inspired party. Prior to the purchase of the shoes, I leaned more towards Vejas and Converse, but now that my feet have been treated to the wide, plushy coziness of a true dad shoe, I realize I never knew true comfort before this year.

The New Balance website says its 574 sneakers were “built to be a reliable shoe.” In other words, they were designed solely to get you from point A to B in the most comfortable way possible. They need not look good, their only job is to be practical. But they do look good. They look good with straight leg jeans or trousers, paired with an oversized knit or crop top. Turns out, anybody can pull off the dad sneaker — just ask the supermodels.

Emily Ratajkowski, our sneaker North Star, has been spotted in New Balance’s 574 a handful of times over the last year. Judging by all the paparazzi shots, it’s safe to say the style has become her go-to shoe for running errands around the city. She owns pairs in various colorways, and pairs them with leggings, bicycle shorts, and mini skirts. EmRata is not the only supermodel who’s a fan — Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid have also worn the New Balance kicks numerous times. Other celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Middleton, and Kourtney Kardashian have also sported various New Balance styles since 2009. You can snag the 574 in women’s, men’s, and unisex options — they come in various colors and designs, including retro editions and platform styles.

If you also thought you couldn’t pull off the dad shoe trend, I encourage you to give them a shot, anyway. Besides, comfort is always in style. Grab your own pair of the New Balance 574 sneakers at the brand’s website or Amazon before they start selling out… again.

