Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30

Now that spring cleaning is in full swing, I’m prioritizing my closet. And the first order of business is ditching my old T-shirt collection for elevated, warm weather picks. One of the quickest ways to upgrade a spring look is by throwing on a breezy blouse — and luckily, Amazon’s Hot New Releases section is overflowing with stylish new options this month. To make your search a little easier, we narrowed down the list to the retailer’s 10 best trending blouses — and they’re all under $30.

Below, you’ll find casual tees with a twist and lightweight, flowy options that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. My favorite way to style a blouse is with my go-to comfy jeans and, of course, my classic white sneakers. For something a bit dressier, you can opt to pair the following styles with a springtime skirt and heeled sandals. Regardless of how you wear them, these comfortable, stylish, and versatile tops are bound to become mainstays in your spring outfit rotation. And, with prices starting at just $12, they’re pretty tough to beat.

Best New Spring Blouses:

Starting off strong at the very top of the chart, this Aokosor puff-sleeve top is Amazon’s number one new release in blouses and button-down shirts. It’s reminiscent of a comfortable T-shirt (yes, the kind I said I was purging from my closet), but it has a unique detail that takes it to the next level: sheer, puffy sleeves. Not only do the statement sleeves instantly elevate the top, but they have a chic swiss dot texture for an added element of style. If you want to throw on a T-shirt without looking like you just threw on a T-shirt, this is the choice for you. Plus, it comes in 15 colorways, so you can find your perfect match.

Amazon

Shop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $25); amazon.com

I would never mention spring fashion without providing you with at least one floral option. This flowy blouse pays homage to the season with its dainty, floral-print texture. Its breezy hemline paired with its lightweight polyester fabric make it an ideal warm weather pick. And, it has a stylish square neckline and romantic puff-sleeves for a fashion-forward edge. The best part? It starts at just $12 on Amazon, so you may want to pick up a few colors of the popular style, since you’re bound to wear it on repeat.

Amazon

Shop now: $12–$21; amazon.com

This ruffle-sleeve top is a must-have I’m certainly adding to my shopping cart. It’s sold in 21 colors, including neutral tones and bold brights perfect for spring and summer. The new arrival has flowy, short-sleeves, a flattering V-neck shape, and a subtle yet stylish swiss dot pattern. Plus, it’s made of a breathable polyester blend to keep you extra cool this season. Style it for the office, happy hour, or any other plans the warm weather months bring.

Amazon

Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $32); amazon.com

Between us, this last pick may just be my favorite. A casual, button-down blouse is the definition of a wardrobe staple, and this short-sleeve style is just $13, thanks to a promo code. It’s incredibly versatile with a sophisticated, timeless silhouette. Plus, its breathable polyester material gives it an effortless feel, so it can be worn with a pair of trousers, denim shorts, or even over a bathing suit as a cover-up. The short-sleeve, button-down comes in 13 styles, including floral patterns, everyday neutral tones, and gorgeous muted pastels.

Amazon

Shop now: $13 with code 72MN4HTA (Originally $22); amazon.com

With so many spring blouse options, it’s hard to pick just one — and since these Amazon picks are all under $30, you don’t have to. Be sure to add your favorite styles to your cart before they sell out, and browse through more newly released blouses, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 with coupon (Originally $21); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $18 with coupon (Originally $22); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $17 with coupon (Originally $24); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $29); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24 with coupon (Originally $27); amazon.com

