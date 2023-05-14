Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ New One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer, and We Found the 10 Best for Under $40

Including one-shoulder, V-neck, and adjustable styles starting at $14.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon one-piece swimsuit roundup
Photo:

Getty Images

While summer hasn’t officially arrived yet, depending on where you live, it may just feel like the middle of July this weekend. And with beach and pool days on the horizon, now is the perfect time to stock up on cute and comfortable swimsuits. Luckily, Amazon just released more than 3,000 new one-piece swimsuits, and we found the 10 best styles for less than $40. 

Our picks include one-shoulder, V-neck, and adjustable-strap options in a range of colors, patterns, and silhouettes. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free 30-day trial, you can get these bathing suits delivered to your doorstep in just a couple of days — just in time for that quick getaway. Keep scrolling through to check out the under-$40 one-piece swimsuits from Amazon we’ve got our eye on for summer. 

Shop One-Piece Swimsuits Under $40: 

As the number one newly released one-piece on Amazon, this reversible floral swimsuit is clearly a favorite among shoppers. Available in three color combinations, the bathing suit has a square neckline, adjustable tie straps, built-in cups, and moderate-coverage bottoms. One reviewer confirmed it’s “buttery soft” and “good quality,” while a second person pointed out that the double-sided suit is a “great concept” for traveling. 

Women Floral One Piece Swimsuits, Reversible Tie Shoulder Monokini, Tummy Control Bathing Suits, Square Neck Swimwear

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $33); amazon.com

If you’re open to showing a bit more skin, this ruffle-trim swimsuit gives you the look of a high-waisted bikini with the comfort of a one-piece. It comes in four ditsy floral patterns, each with a deep V-neckline, removable pads, and cut-outs under the bust and in the back. The swimsuit also has adjustable straps, so you can find your perfect fit. And, as one happy shopper confirmed, it has a “very flattering top” along with cheeky bottoms. 

MakeMeChic Women's Floral One Piece Bathing Suit Ruffle Trim Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Offering a full-coverage backside, this one-shoulder swimsuit has a stylish ring detail connecting the single strap with the body of the suit. Available in five solid colors, the one-piece also has flattering ruching across the midsection and removable pads in the bust. A reviewer said “it looks great on,” and the “strap stays put,” so you won’t have to mess with it as you’re in and out of the water. 

Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit for Women Tummy Control Bathing Suits O-Ring Modest Full Coverage Swimwear

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

If you’re not quite looking for a full-coverage suit, but you’re also not too keen on bare cut-outs, this Cupshe wrapped mesh style is the one for you. It has a wrap-front detail with mesh-lined cut-outs under the bust and around the back. Plus, it has adjustable spaghetti straps and removable pads. As one shopper put it, the one-piece is “cute and a little sexy, but not too revealing.” Choose from five color combinations and sizes XXS through XL. 

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Wrapped Mesh Tummy Control Bathing Suit with Adjustable Spaghetti Straps

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Keep scrolling through to check out more under-$40, one-piece swimsuit styles on Amazon. 

Viottiset Women's Cut Out Bandeau Mesh One Piece Swimsuit Cheeky High Cut Bathing Suit Monokini

Amazon

Shop now: $14 with coupon (Originally $28); amazon.com

Blooming Jelly Womens Tummy Control Bathing Suit Sexy One Piece Swimsuits Slimming Tie Side Ruched Swimwear

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control One Shoulder Bathing Suits Ruffle Swimwear

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $37); amazon.com

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Plunge Neckline Cutout Criss Cross Bathing Suit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Color Block Keyhole Cutout Bathing Suit

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Eomenie Women's One Piece Ruffle Swimsuit Ruched Tummy Control Bathing Suits 1 Piece Tie Back Backless Monokini Swimwear

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Nail Polish Remover
Jennifer Garner's Manicurist Swears by This Now-$8 Nail Polish Remover That Shoppers Say Is "Like Magic"
Merit Serum Review
This Oil-Serum Hybrid From the Cool-Girl Brand Used by Cameron Diaz Doubles as My Favorite Hydrating Primer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Trendy $30 Two-Piece Swimsuit is "Cheeky" and "Classy"
This "Classy" $30 Swimsuit Has 2 Timeless Details That Amazon Shoppers Love
Related Articles
Nordstrom Just Marked Down 1,000+ Summer Sandals, Heels, and Flats for Up to 60% Off
Nordstrom Quietly Added 1,000+ Summer-Ready Shoes to Its Sale Section for Up to 60% Off
Editor-approved Amazon weekend deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 6 Best Deals I'm Buying This Weekend
Amazon Shoppers Say This Trendy $30 Two-Piece Swimsuit is "Cheeky" and "Classy"
This "Classy" $30 Swimsuit Has 2 Timeless Details That Amazon Shoppers Love
Emily Ratajkowski Black Dress White Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Flattering Summer Dress Style I Can't Get Enough Of
ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This “Comfortable” and “Flattering” $45 Linen Set
Amazon Mother's Day deals
Amazon’s 30 Best Mother’s Day Weekend Deals on Fashion, Beauty, and Home Items for Up to 87% Off
Eva Longoria Ushered In the Return of Linen â and I Found TK Pieces to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric
The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out
Kylie Jenner Wore the Perfect Summer Layering Staple That Shoppers Say Feels "Like Butter"
Kylie Jenner Wore the Perfect Summer Layering Staple That Shoppers Say Feels "Like Butter"
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups On Amazon, Iâm Adding These Under-$30 Styles to My Cart
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options
Flattering Amazon dress
Shoppers Are Wearing This Versatile Summer Dress to Everything From Weddings to Baby Showers — and It’s $32
Andie Swim x Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Just Launched Flattering and Comfortable Swimsuits That “Look Great on Everyone”
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
Amazon Shoppers Have Been Wearing This “No-Bulge, Flattering” Bra for 25 Years — and It’s 52% Off
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Thatâs Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring
1,7000+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating â and Itâs Only $23
1,700+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating — and It’s Only $23
Amazon Mothers Day
The 15 Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon That'll Arrive Before Sunday — All for $100 or Less