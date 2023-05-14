Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ New One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer, and We Found the 10 Best for Under $40

While summer hasn’t officially arrived yet, depending on where you live, it may just feel like the middle of July this weekend. And with beach and pool days on the horizon, now is the perfect time to stock up on cute and comfortable swimsuits. Luckily, Amazon just released more than 3,000 new one-piece swimsuits, and we found the 10 best styles for less than $40.

Our picks include one-shoulder, V-neck, and adjustable-strap options in a range of colors, patterns, and silhouettes. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free 30-day trial, you can get these bathing suits delivered to your doorstep in just a couple of days — just in time for that quick getaway. Keep scrolling through to check out the under-$40 one-piece swimsuits from Amazon we’ve got our eye on for summer.

Shop One-Piece Swimsuits Under $40:

As the number one newly released one-piece on Amazon, this reversible floral swimsuit is clearly a favorite among shoppers. Available in three color combinations, the bathing suit has a square neckline, adjustable tie straps, built-in cups, and moderate-coverage bottoms. One reviewer confirmed it’s “buttery soft” and “good quality,” while a second person pointed out that the double-sided suit is a “great concept” for traveling.

If you’re open to showing a bit more skin, this ruffle-trim swimsuit gives you the look of a high-waisted bikini with the comfort of a one-piece. It comes in four ditsy floral patterns, each with a deep V-neckline, removable pads, and cut-outs under the bust and in the back. The swimsuit also has adjustable straps, so you can find your perfect fit. And, as one happy shopper confirmed, it has a “very flattering top” along with cheeky bottoms.

Offering a full-coverage backside, this one-shoulder swimsuit has a stylish ring detail connecting the single strap with the body of the suit. Available in five solid colors, the one-piece also has flattering ruching across the midsection and removable pads in the bust. A reviewer said “it looks great on,” and the “strap stays put,” so you won’t have to mess with it as you’re in and out of the water.

If you’re not quite looking for a full-coverage suit, but you’re also not too keen on bare cut-outs, this Cupshe wrapped mesh style is the one for you. It has a wrap-front detail with mesh-lined cut-outs under the bust and around the back. Plus, it has adjustable spaghetti straps and removable pads. As one shopper put it, the one-piece is “cute and a little sexy, but not too revealing.” Choose from five color combinations and sizes XXS through XL.

Keep scrolling through to check out more under-$40, one-piece swimsuit styles on Amazon.

