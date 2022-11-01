Out of 6,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping

Including the perfect lug boots and cutest pink hoodie.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on November 1, 2022

Shopping and I go together like Hailey Bieber and glazed nails or Taylor Swift and red lips; I am a shopping editor, after all. But the fall season makes me love shopping even more, so bring on the knee-high boots and chunky sweaters. And no matter how many perfect fall shades or hoodies I own, I can never have enough. So,I’m sharing the best new Amazon fall fashion arrivals; there are over 6,000 pieces to choose from, but I went through all of them and selected the 10 best finds worth adding to your collection this season.

Let’s talk about this Wdirara Asymmetrical PU Leather Jacket. Featuring snap closures and comfortable leather-like material, this is a winner. Wear it everywhere from a casual day out to a sexy dinner date. Not to mention, leather is so in. Kerry Washington recently strutted around NYC in an almost all-leather look, wearing a similarly skewed jacket. If that doesn’t make the case for this leather pick, I don’t know what does. 

If you decide to add the edgy jacket above to your cart, then make sure to throw in this Befen Italian Leather Wristlet too. The genuine leather will last for years to come while the black tweed allows for a variety of style options — seriously, pair it with a tea-length dress or keep it in the bikercore world. Either way, it looks amazing and comes at a steal of a price: $23.

Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean the sun is gone for good. When the rays shine bright, go with these burgundy Sojos shades. I don’t think I’ve ever seen retro-style sunnies look so good, and the deep ruby color keeps them in trend for autumn.  

Remember, an outfit is only complete if you dress it up from head to toe, so slip into these Cushionaire Memory Foam Chelsea Boots. The non-slip traction makes these perfect for those rainy fall days, while the stretchy upper keeps you cozy warm. The heel measures approximately two inches, giving shorties like me that extra little boost. 

Check out the entirety of this month's new Amazon fashion arrival, here.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

