Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$22 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”

It’s never too late to change the way you care for your complexion. After years of trying the very best skincare products, I thought I had my daily regimen mastered — that is, until I was introduced to a crucial step, eye cream. And, while the product is a seemingly minor part of my thorough beauty routine, it may just be the most effective. A great eye cream has the power to smooth, brighten, and tighten, which is exactly what my chronic dark circles ordered. That’s why the shopper-loved Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is the latest addition to my shopping cart — and at just $22 on Amazon, it’s tough to beat.

The product is formulated with a cocktail of all-star skincare ingredients, including retinol to target fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness and hyaluronic acid to increase moisture retention and plump the skin. As a result, the eye cream works to reduce signs of aging, while simultaneously hydrating and rejuvenating the delicate under-eye area. For the best results, gently apply a small amount of product to the skin surrounding the eyes until it’s completely absorbed and continue with the remainder of your routine.

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $29); amazon.com

With over 12,000 five-star ratings, the eye cream is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One 75-year-old customer, who has unsuccessfully tried a number of products to target their under-eye bags, said they were “blown away by the difference” the Neutrogena cream made. They went on to say they look “years younger” since using the product daily. A 70-year-old reviewer agreed, saying the cream is “much better” than pricier alternatives, and it “greatly reduced” fine lines, helping them to look their very “best all day long.”

Shoppers of all ages are praising the benefits of the popular cream. A new mom, who has “barely slept," said the product “cleared up [their] stress wrinkles” and worked well for their under-eye bags, too. And, a different reviewer saw “overall improvement” after just “one use,” as their eye area looked “brighter” and “smoother,” and their dark circles were “nearly erased.” The same person went on to say they look “way more rested,” and their eyes look “better than [they] thought they could.”

Upgrade your skincare regimen with the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, and be sure to snag it while it’s on sale for $22 at Amazon.