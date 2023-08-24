Amazon Shoppers Call This $17 Anti-Aging Moisturizer the “Fountain of Youth”

Of all the stellar skincare brands I’ve spotted on drugstore shelves lately, Neutrogena remains among my most cherished. And as brand ambassadors, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington presumably would agree.

I’ve tried a cross-section of Neutrogena’s lineup (don’t miss Hydroboost; a collection that bore one of my now-favorite SPF formulas), though I’ve yet to experience its Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream that has shoppers simply swooning with over 9,000 perfect five-star ratings at Amazon. Better yet, it’s on sale for $17 — but only for a limited time.

Amazon

The youth-restoring treatment works overnight to hydrate and soften skin by morning. Furthermore, in as little as four weeks, the formula reduces the appearance of age-related skin issues, including hyperpigmentation, uneven tone, and loss of firmness, per the brand. Shopper acclaim corroborates this claim — so, too, do the top-tier anti aging ingredients: vitamin C, shea butter, and glycerin.

Vitamin C is a powerful, dermatologist-approved antioxidant found in myriad formulas thanks to its anti-aging benefits. In addition to protecting against skin-aging free-radicals found in the environment, vitamin C brightens the appearance of hyperpigmentation — including sun-induced age-spots and post-inflammatory marks — to ultimately deliver a brighter, more even-toned complexion.

As for the other two star ingredients, shea butter and glycerin each impart skin-softening, hydrating goodness. Shea butter, for one, is lauded for its suppleness-inducing nature, in addition to being rich in vitamin E — an antioxidant that, as dermatologist Dr. Nicole Hayre, MD previously told InStyle, works exceptionally well when paired with vitamin C.

As a humectant, glycerin draws moisture from the surrounding air and into skin — which, in turn, imparts instant plumpness. Moreover, glycerin offers longer-lasting hydration, too; as dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm, MD, previously told InStyle, "Glycerin is one of a precious few moisturizing ingredients that has a lasting effect, well beyond its time of application and absorption.”

According to a 79-year-old shopper who has used Neutrogena’s nighttime moisturizer for years, “many people” mistake them for being in their “early 50s.” Says another fan, the cream is “as close to the proverbial fountain of youth as you can get without shelling out for cosmetic procedures.”

To snag your own little fountain of youth on sale, shop the Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream at Amazon for $17.

