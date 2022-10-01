Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $16 Moisturizing Foundation Rivals $75 Buys for “Beautiful” Coverage

The subtle glow glosses over fine lines.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 1, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $16 Drugstore Foundation Rivals $75 Buys for âBeautifulâ Coverage
Photo:

Getty Images

Despite a handful of companies owning the majority of cosmetic brands, prestige-level formulas still take a while to trickle down to the drugstore. It’s frustrating, no doubt — so while light-as-air foundation tints are readily available for $30 and up, it’s still rare to find truly moisturizing, lightweight, and blurring formulas under $20. But according to fans, Neutrogena’s Serum Foundation checks every box. 

I first came across the foundation on TikTok (as someone who just got COVID-19 for the first time, I live there now), where it’s earned raves from creators who love it for their over-30-year-old skin. As user @bauerbeauty said, Neutrogena’s tinted serum outperforms dozens of other options for when she wants to look like she’s not wearing makeup, yet has flawless, dewy skin — and flocks of Amazon reviewers with mature skin agreed. 

As a 50-year-old with dry skin said, the uber-thin formula minimizes texture and creates a “subtle glow,” which “beautifully” glosses over their fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Another 44-year-old dubbed it a “mature skin-saver” for evening out their tone, and one more person said it “absolutely rivals” $75 serum foundations.  

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation with Pro-Vitamin B5

Amazon

Shop now: $14–$16; amazon.com and target.com

A user in their 40s compared the serum foundation to a BB cream that cancels out redness, with the added benefit of a fragrance-free ingredient list loaded with moisturizing panthenol and emollients (as well as a fair amount of silicones, FYI — if that’s something you avoid). There are 15 shades, and per customers, the coverage is buildable and resists transferring, even against masks they wear 10 hours a day and oily skin.     

Neutrogena has a reputation for catering to sensitive skin, and that holds true for its newcomer formula. A penultimate shopper said their breakouts have decreased since they started using it, and a last person commented that it makes their face feel “very soothed” and “glass-like.” 

Try Neutrogena’s Serum Foundation from $14 at Amazon and Target. 

Browse More Shopper-Approved Beauty Finds:

Was this page helpful?