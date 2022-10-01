Beauty Makeup Face Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $16 Moisturizing Foundation Rivals $75 Buys for “Beautiful” Coverage The subtle glow glosses over fine lines. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 1, 2022 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Despite a handful of companies owning the majority of cosmetic brands, prestige-level formulas still take a while to trickle down to the drugstore. It’s frustrating, no doubt — so while light-as-air foundation tints are readily available for $30 and up, it’s still rare to find truly moisturizing, lightweight, and blurring formulas under $20. But according to fans, Neutrogena’s Serum Foundation checks every box. I first came across the foundation on TikTok (as someone who just got COVID-19 for the first time, I live there now), where it’s earned raves from creators who love it for their over-30-year-old skin. As user @bauerbeauty said, Neutrogena’s tinted serum outperforms dozens of other options for when she wants to look like she’s not wearing makeup, yet has flawless, dewy skin — and flocks of Amazon reviewers with mature skin agreed. As a 50-year-old with dry skin said, the uber-thin formula minimizes texture and creates a “subtle glow,” which “beautifully” glosses over their fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Another 44-year-old dubbed it a “mature skin-saver” for evening out their tone, and one more person said it “absolutely rivals” $75 serum foundations. Amazon Shop now: $14–$16; amazon.com and target.com A user in their 40s compared the serum foundation to a BB cream that cancels out redness, with the added benefit of a fragrance-free ingredient list loaded with moisturizing panthenol and emollients (as well as a fair amount of silicones, FYI — if that’s something you avoid). There are 15 shades, and per customers, the coverage is buildable and resists transferring, even against masks they wear 10 hours a day and oily skin. Neutrogena has a reputation for catering to sensitive skin, and that holds true for its newcomer formula. A penultimate shopper said their breakouts have decreased since they started using it, and a last person commented that it makes their face feel “very soothed” and “glass-like.” Try Neutrogena’s Serum Foundation from $14 at Amazon and Target. Browse More Shopper-Approved Beauty Finds: Nicole Kidman's “Favorite” Nighttime Skincare Products Are Surprisingly Only $20 Each This $8 Exfoliating Glove Smoothes “Dry, Lined” Skin So Well, Even Skeptics Are Impressed This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Brand Dropped a $21 Skincare Set Containing Its Famous Lip Mask Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit