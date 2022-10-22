Everyone has a different secret for achieving ageless skin. Many lather on sunscreen, others swear by hydration, and some even opt for injectables. While the path to wrinkle-free skin differs from person to person, we all want the same result in the end: youthful skin. And the latest skincare craze doesn’t just promise glowing, youthful skin, but it’s designed to undo years of skincare faux pas (you know, like those tanning beds we all thought were a good idea at one time).

Retinol has become a skincare holy grail, treating everything from fine lines and wrinkles to acne scars. It’s an at-home treatment that gives quick and long-lasting results. And if you’re looking to start including retinol in your skincare routine, Neutrogena’s retinol serum and wrinkle cream treatment is an easy (and affordable) place to start.

Neutrogena’s travel-size Rapid Wrinkle Repair duo includes its Retinol Pro Serum, which contains the brand’s highest concentration of 0.5-percent pure retinol in a serum, as well as the customer-loved Regenerating Cream. While retinol can be very powerful, both of these products are designed for nightly use – as long as you continue to regularly apply SPF during the day. Both work to improve your skin's firmness and elasticity, while the night cream also adds a boost of hydration, thanks to hyaluronic acid.

Many customers were shocked they could get a high-quality retinol for this price, with one writing that the Pro Serum is “the very best 0.5 retinol serum,” and called it, “just as good as…[other] serums sold at two and three times the price.” They further add that at 59, “the combination of these two skin care products is superb” and that they receive compliments on their skin “all the time.”

But they weren’t the only one to notice results. Another customer wrote that the combination has left their skin, “so smooth and soft [and] looking younger,” adding that, “one person wanted to know what I [was] doing” after noticing a “definite change.” And this customer wrote that, “I definitely see a reduction in fine lines...The dark spots on my face have faded and [my] wrinkles [have] reduced.”

Give this customer-loved combination a test run with Neutogena's travel-size duo, available today on Amazon for $37.