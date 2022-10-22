Shoppers in Their 50s Say They Get Compliments “All the Time” Thanks to This $37 Serum and Cream Combo

This travel-sized duo provides quick and long-term results.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 22, 2022 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Neutrogena Retinol Serum
Photo:

Getty Images

Everyone has a different secret for achieving ageless skin. Many lather on sunscreen, others swear by hydration, and some even opt for injectables. While the path to wrinkle-free skin differs from person to person, we all want the same result in the end: youthful skin. And the latest skincare craze doesn’t just promise glowing, youthful skin, but it’s designed to undo years of skincare faux pas (you know, like those tanning beds we all thought were a good idea at one time). 

Retinol has become a skincare holy grail, treating everything from fine lines and wrinkles to acne scars. It’s an at-home treatment that gives quick and long-lasting results.  And if you’re looking to start including retinol in your skincare routine, Neutrogena’s retinol serum and wrinkle cream treatment is an easy (and affordable) place to start.  

Neutrogena Anti-Aging Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream & Pro+, 0.5% Power Serum
Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Neutrogena’s travel-size Rapid Wrinkle Repair duo includes its Retinol Pro Serum, which contains the brand’s highest concentration of 0.5-percent pure retinol in a serum, as well as the customer-loved Regenerating Cream. While retinol can be very powerful, both of these products are designed for nightly use – as long as you continue to regularly apply SPF during the day. Both work to improve your skin's firmness and elasticity, while the night cream also adds a boost of hydration, thanks to hyaluronic acid

Many customers were shocked they could get a high-quality retinol for this price, with one writing that the Pro Serum is “the very best 0.5 retinol serum,” and called it, “just as good as…[other] serums sold at two and three times the price.” They further add that at 59, “the combination of these two skin care products is superb” and that they receive compliments on their skin “all the time.”

But they weren’t the only one to notice results. Another customer wrote that the combination has left their skin, “so smooth and soft [and] looking younger,” adding that, “one person wanted to know what I [was] doing” after noticing a “definite change.” And this customer wrote that, “I definitely see a reduction in fine lines...The dark spots on my face have faded and [my] wrinkles [have] reduced.”

Give this customer-loved combination a test run with Neutogena’s travel-size duo, available today on Amazon for $37.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

Related Articles
Best retinol products
The 14 Best Retinol Products of 2022
This Firming Body Lotion From an Oprah-Approved Brand Leaves 55-Year-Olds With âSmoother and Tighterâ Skin
This Firming Body Lotion From an Oprah-Approved Brand Leaves 55-Year-Olds With “Smoother and Tighter” Skin
Best Eye Creams of 2022
The 15 Best Eye Creams of 2022
Tula Serum
The Serum From a TikTok-Viral Brand That “Takes Five Years Off” Shoppers’ Skin Is on Sale
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream
The Night Cream That "Lessens New Wrinkles" Within a Week Is Back in Stock After Selling Out 5 Times
Sarah Paulson's Emmy Prep Included a Vitamin C Serum
Sarah Paulson's Emmys Prep Included a Vitamin C Serum That Shoppers Say Takes "20 Years" Off Their Skin
Shoppers Call This $30 Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer the âBest Face Cream for Over 60
Shoppers Call This $29 Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer the “Best Face Cream for Over 60”
A woman holding a vial of liquid and a stopper
The 12 Best Over-the-Counter Retinols That Are Worth the Hype
The Antioxidant Serum Shoppers Call a “Holy Grail” for “Reducing Fine Lines” is Discounted for Less than 72 Hours
The Anti-Aging Serum Users Call a "Holy Grail" for "Reducing Lines" Is on Sale for Less Than 72 Hours
16 Age Spot Removers for Brighter, More Youthful Skin
16 Best Age Spot Removers for Brighter, Clearer Skin
The 8 Best Collagen Creams for Plump, Dewy Skin
The 8 Best Collagen Creams for Plump, Dewy Skin
RoC Retinol Serum Dea
70-Year-Old Users Say These Now-$25 Retinol Serum Capsules Make Them Look "20 Years Younger"
Best Eye Serums
The 13 Best Eye Serums for Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Puffiness, and More
Best Face Serums
The 20 Best Face Serums to Add to Your Skincare Routine