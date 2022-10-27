Beauty Skincare Face Moisturizers and Serums Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Jennifer Garner-Approved Retinol Serum Made Their Fine Lines “Disappear” The customer-favorite serum is 16 percent off right now. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle It’s been almost two decades since 13 Going on 30 came out and yet, if Jennifer Garner slipped on the iconic Jenna Rink Thriller dress, I could be convinced it was 2004 — a testament to the actress’ seemingly-ageless skin. When asked just two years ago to share her skincare secrets, we were surprised by (and thankful for) Garner’s affordable lineup. “I love a lot of drugstore things, but right now my favorite is Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil because it's hydrating," Garner previously told Glamour. This retinol oil is designed to diminish dark spots and reduce fine lines, containing 0.3 percent pure retinol – powerful enough that you might want to start small. Retinol has quickly become one of the most popular treatments for aging skin, and customers say they’ve seen results using this drugstore version in just one week. And during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, you can get the Jennifer Garner-approved wrinkle treatment for 16 percent off. Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $28); amazon.com Retinol is as close as it gets to anti-aging magic, and customers who bought this Neutrogena oil noted differences in their skin within days, with one writing, “After only one week, I began to see tiny lines disappear. [It’s now] been about three weeks, [and] I have no crows feet, my cheeks are extremely smooth, and a couple of lines on my forehead are disappearing.” And a 60-year-old shopper, who was looking to improve “the appearance of [their] upper and lower lip lines,” found that after just three weeks of use, their “lines [were] more shallow and subtle,” adding that, “Overall, my skin looks smoother and improved.” Another shopper noted that their 66-year-old skin can be overly sensitive, but that this retinol didn’t “dry out or irritate [it],” adding that this drugstore oil, “improves skin texture, pores, and exfoliates dry patches.” And while the improvement of wrinkles is why most customers love this oil, some, like this 40-year-old shopper who struggles with acne, found that it improved the overall appearance of their skin, writing that after just two weeks, they’re seeing “fewer pimples” and their “pores look smaller.” Get that Jennifer Garner-glow and melt away wrinkles with Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil, now just $24 on Amazon. Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks: Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Products I’m Buying From the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Shoppers Say This Probiotic-Infused Nail Mask Is “Nothing Short of a Miracle” for Weak, Damaged Nails