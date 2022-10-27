Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Jennifer Garner-Approved Retinol Serum Made Their Fine Lines “Disappear”

The customer-favorite serum is 16 percent off right now.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Retinol Oil Jennifer Garner One Said She Uses Is $21 on Amazon Right Now
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

It’s been almost two decades since 13 Going on 30 came out and yet, if Jennifer Garner slipped on the iconic Jenna Rink Thriller dress, I could be convinced it was 2004 — a testament to the actress’ seemingly-ageless skin. When asked just two years ago to share her skincare secrets, we were surprised by (and thankful for) Garner’s affordable lineup. “I love a lot of drugstore things, but right now my favorite is Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil because it's hydrating," Garner previously told Glamour

This retinol oil is designed to diminish dark spots and reduce fine lines, containing 0.3 percent pure retinol – powerful enough that you might want to start small. Retinol has quickly become one of the most popular treatments for aging skin, and customers say they’ve seen results using this drugstore version in just one week. And during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, you can get the Jennifer Garner-approved wrinkle treatment for 16 percent off.

Neutrogena Ant-Aging Beauty on Amazon

Amazon


Shop now: $24 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Retinol is as close as it gets to anti-aging magic, and customers who bought this Neutrogena oil noted differences in their skin within days, with one writing, “After only one week, I began to see tiny lines disappear. [It’s now] been about three weeks, [and] I have no crows feet, my cheeks are extremely smooth, and a couple of lines on my forehead are disappearing.” And a 60-year-old shopper, who was looking to improve “the appearance of [their] upper and lower lip lines,” found that after just three weeks of use, their “lines [were] more shallow and subtle,” adding that, “Overall, my skin looks smoother and improved.”

Another shopper noted that their 66-year-old skin can be overly sensitive, but that this retinol didn’t “dry out or irritate [it],” adding that this drugstore oil, “improves skin texture, pores, and exfoliates dry patches.” And while the improvement of wrinkles is why most customers love this oil, some, like this 40-year-old shopper who struggles with acne, found that it improved the overall appearance of their skin, writing that after just two weeks, they’re seeing “fewer pimples” and their “pores look smaller.”

Get that Jennifer Garner-glow and melt away wrinkles with Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil, now just $24 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

Related Articles
Jennifer Garner
Shoppers Say This Jennifer Garner-Approved Oil Makes a "Shocking" Difference in Wrinkles
This Drugstore Anti-Aging Cream 'Literally Erases' Lines So Well, Shoppers Look 26 Years Younger
This Drugstore Anti-Aging Cream 'Literally Erases' Lines So Well, Shoppers Look 26 Years Younger
Neutrogena Retinol Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say They Get Compliments “All the Time” Thanks to This $37 Serum and Cream Combo
Amazon Beauty Haul: Filorga Serum
Shoppers Say That Just One Drop of This Serum Is Needed to Plump Skin and Reduce Laugh Lines
This Alyssa Milano Anti-Thinning Shampoo Is 40% Off at Amazon
The Alyssa Milano-Approved Shampoo That 68-Year-Olds Say Keeps Their Hair "Thick" Is on Sale for $17
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Deals
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Tula Serum
The Serum From a TikTok-Viral Brand That “Takes Five Years Off” Shoppers’ Skin Is on Sale
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Shoppers Call This $30 Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer the âBest Face Cream for Over 60
Shoppers Call This $29 Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer the “Best Face Cream for Over 60”
Skin Cycling TikTok Trend!
Everything to Know About Skin Cycling, TikTok's Newest Skincare Trend That Will Transform Your Complexion
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Oprah-Approved Sunday Riley Kit Sale
Oprah's "Go-To" Serum Is Included in This Luxe Anti-Aging Kit That's 25% Off Post-Prime Day
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Stic
The Retinol Eye Stick That "Drastically" Improves Fine Lines and Dark Circles Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been
The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale
The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Clean Beauty Hits
Shoppers Use This Cream to Look "20 Years Younger" — and the Whole Brand's on Sale
Shoppers See a "Pronounced" Difference in Wrinkles Thanks to This Serum — and the Whole Brand Is on Sale