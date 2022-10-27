It’s been almost two decades since 13 Going on 30 came out and yet, if Jennifer Garner slipped on the iconic Jenna Rink Thriller dress, I could be convinced it was 2004 — a testament to the actress’ seemingly-ageless skin. When asked just two years ago to share her skincare secrets, we were surprised by (and thankful for) Garner’s affordable lineup. “I love a lot of drugstore things, but right now my favorite is Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil because it's hydrating," Garner previously told Glamour.

This retinol oil is designed to diminish dark spots and reduce fine lines, containing 0.3 percent pure retinol – powerful enough that you might want to start small. Retinol has quickly become one of the most popular treatments for aging skin, and customers say they’ve seen results using this drugstore version in just one week. And during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, you can get the Jennifer Garner-approved wrinkle treatment for 16 percent off.

Retinol is as close as it gets to anti-aging magic, and customers who bought this Neutrogena oil noted differences in their skin within days, with one writing, “After only one week, I began to see tiny lines disappear. [It’s now] been about three weeks, [and] I have no crows feet, my cheeks are extremely smooth, and a couple of lines on my forehead are disappearing.” And a 60-year-old shopper, who was looking to improve “the appearance of [their] upper and lower lip lines,” found that after just three weeks of use, their “lines [were] more shallow and subtle,” adding that, “Overall, my skin looks smoother and improved.”

Another shopper noted that their 66-year-old skin can be overly sensitive, but that this retinol didn’t “dry out or irritate [it],” adding that this drugstore oil, “improves skin texture, pores, and exfoliates dry patches.” And while the improvement of wrinkles is why most customers love this oil, some, like this 40-year-old shopper who struggles with acne, found that it improved the overall appearance of their skin, writing that after just two weeks, they’re seeing “fewer pimples” and their “pores look smaller.”

