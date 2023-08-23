Shoppers in Their 70s Notice Smoother Skin and “Fewer Fine Lines” Thanks to This Now-$23 Moisturizer

Brand ambassador Jennifer Garner is also a fan.

By
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Neutrogena Anti-Aging Cream
Photo:

Getty Images/ Amazon

As summer quickly comes to a close, it may be time to take a hard look back at your time outdoors and ask yourself if your skin is in need of some TLC post-beach and pool days. After all, the sun’s heat can dry out your face and lead to fine lines and dark spots. To combat the damage, look for a rich moisturizer with anti-aging benefits, such as this one from a Jennifer Garner-used brand that does all of that and more and is even on sale right now.

If your skin is in need of a moisture boost, grab the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer for 39 percent off at Amazon. The cream version of Jennifer Garner’s “favorite” retinol oil, which she turns to for its “hydrating” benefits, is formulated to reveal youthful-looking skin by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and minimizing dark spots while plumping and moisturizing for a glowy look. Garner, a Neutrogena brand ambassador, recently posed in an ad for the moisturizer with her on-screen Yes Day daughter, Jenna Ortega.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer

Amazon Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer

Amazon

The cream’s top ingredients include retinol—a form of vitamin A that diminishes fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration while brightening and evening out the skin—along with hydrating hyaluronic acid that covers the skin in moisture to make it appear plump, firm, and less dull. For best results, you can apply it once in the morning and once at night to a clean face, using just a pearl-sized amount. If you’re a retinol newbie, start with using it just once a day and build up to two. 

A shopper in their 70s called the Retinol Face Moisturizer the “best nighttime cream for mature skin,” adding that it “consistently makes [their] skin smoother and clearer with fewer fine lines.” They noted that while they’ve tried other products, they “always come back to this.” Another reviewer found similar results, noting that their “laugh lines and worry lines and all the other various emotional lines on [their] face are smoothing out.” They also shared that recently someone complimented them by saying “you look 10 years younger.” A third shopper who recently lost 95 pounds which led to “loose, saggy skin,” noted that after using the cream their “neck [is] looking pretty instead of saggy.”

Give your skin the attention it deserves after a summer in the sun and snag the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer while it’s on sale for 39 percent off. Or keep scrolling for even more anti-aging Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair products on sale at Amazon.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .3% Night Cream

Amazon Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Anti-Wrinkle Night Moisturizer

Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream

Amazon Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream

Amazon

