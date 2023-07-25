70-Year-Old Shoppers Swear by This $21 Firming Serum From a Brand Jennifer Garner and Priyanka Chopra Use

While aging is inevitable, there are easy ways to reduce visible signs and maintain a youthful glow. The best place to start? Your skincare regimen. Whether you’re looking to erase existing wrinkles and lines or take preventative measures to fight off new ones, it’s always a good time to care for your complexion — and it all comes down to the products that make up your daily routine. That’s why I turn to a brand backed by shoppers and celebrities alike; Neutrogena is an old reliable in my beauty cabinet, and it’s used by Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra, and Kerry Washington. The brand is a gold mine of anti-aging skincare products, and the latest addition to my cart just so happens to be an entire 55 percent off right now.

The Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum is now just $21 — and yes, its results live up to its name, according to shoppers. Formulated with collagen, AKA the secret to a plump complexion, the product restores elasticity in the skin while lifting, smoothing, and moisturizing at the same time. As a result, the lightweight serum reverses fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness, restoring a firm appearance. To see these benefits for yourself, just apply the Neutrogena pick to your face and neck twice a day, followed by your favorite moisturizer.

Amazon

With thousands of perfect ratings, the anti-aging serum is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One 74-year-old customer said others assume they’re “in [their] 50s” thanks to the product, which delivers the “best face lift.” Another reviewer with mature skin called the serum “nothing short of a miracle” after it firmed up their face and neck, making their complexion look “phenomenal.” The same shopper went on to say the Neutrogena find is “a must-have if you’re over 50.”

Reviewers of all skin types are fans of the lifting and firming serum. One person with “very sensitive skin” and rosacea said the product “works wonders,” adding that after just “a few days” they “saw and felt an incredible change.” And, a shopper in their 60s tried numerous anti-aging products “without any noticeable improvement,” but they called the Neutrogena serum “an absolute godsend.” They went on to say it's “the only product that actually works,” and it “greatly improved the delicate area under [their] eyes” and the sagging skin on their “lizard neck” and décollete.

For your best complexion yet, be sure to snag the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum while it’s still on sale for just $21 at Amazon.