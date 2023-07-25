Beauty Skincare 70-Year-Old Shoppers Swear by This $21 Firming Serum From a Brand Jennifer Garner and Priyanka Chopra Use Some compare the results to a face lift. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 @ 09:30PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Neutrogena . While aging is inevitable, there are easy ways to reduce visible signs and maintain a youthful glow. The best place to start? Your skincare regimen. Whether you’re looking to erase existing wrinkles and lines or take preventative measures to fight off new ones, it’s always a good time to care for your complexion — and it all comes down to the products that make up your daily routine. That’s why I turn to a brand backed by shoppers and celebrities alike; Neutrogena is an old reliable in my beauty cabinet, and it’s used by Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra, and Kerry Washington. The brand is a gold mine of anti-aging skincare products, and the latest addition to my cart just so happens to be an entire 55 percent off right now. The Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum is now just $21 — and yes, its results live up to its name, according to shoppers. Formulated with collagen, AKA the secret to a plump complexion, the product restores elasticity in the skin while lifting, smoothing, and moisturizing at the same time. As a result, the lightweight serum reverses fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness, restoring a firm appearance. To see these benefits for yourself, just apply the Neutrogena pick to your face and neck twice a day, followed by your favorite moisturizer. Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $21 With thousands of perfect ratings, the anti-aging serum is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One 74-year-old customer said others assume they’re “in [their] 50s” thanks to the product, which delivers the “best face lift.” Another reviewer with mature skin called the serum “nothing short of a miracle” after it firmed up their face and neck, making their complexion look “phenomenal.” The same shopper went on to say the Neutrogena find is “a must-have if you’re over 50.” The 11 Best Anti-Aging Creams of 2023 for Smooth, Plump Skin Reviewers of all skin types are fans of the lifting and firming serum. One person with “very sensitive skin” and rosacea said the product “works wonders,” adding that after just “a few days” they “saw and felt an incredible change.” And, a shopper in their 60s tried numerous anti-aging products “without any noticeable improvement,” but they called the Neutrogena serum “an absolute godsend.” They went on to say it's “the only product that actually works,” and it “greatly improved the delicate area under [their] eyes” and the sagging skin on their “lizard neck” and décollete. For your best complexion yet, be sure to snag the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum while it’s still on sale for just $21 at Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Unexpected, Frizz-Reducing Hair Product Amazon Shoppers Use to “Stop Shedding” Is 67% Off My Secret to an Enhanced but Natural-Looking Pink Lip Color Is on Sale for $15 If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments