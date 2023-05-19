Shoppers With Mature Skin Rely on This Now-$16 Plumping Serum for a “Refreshed” Appearance

IMO, to try any product from Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost collection is to love it. I swear by the SPF. Jennnifer Garner has used numerous products from the brand’s hydration-centric collection, including the Hydro Boost Gel Cream. As the actor previously told InStyle, the product “instantly” plumps skin and, in turn, smooths fine lines. A sister product of Garner’s go-to, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum, doubles down on dewiness: By adding an extra layer of moisture prior to moisturizer application, it preps and further plumps skin for longer-lasting hydration.

The serum, which boasts 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, is a must-have for InStyle’s editorial director, Chelsey Hamilton, who applies it every morning. “It adds the perfect amount of extra moisture,” she says; “as someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I typically steer clear of heavier serums — especially in the spring and summer — and this formula has an exceptionally lightweight texture that feels cool and refreshing on my face.” Currently, the serum is on sale for 40 percent off at Amazon.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula with a heavy-hitting hydration at the helm. The formula floods skin with moisture immediately to deliver a dewier, plumper complexion. Designed for all skin types and textures, the formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic. Furthermore, it’s fast-absorbing, making it ideal for anyone who stacks their skincare products and layers makeup. While some serums leave skin feeling strangely sticky once dry, this formula is notably residue-free, per reviewers. InStyle’s editorial director adds that the serum is her “go-to base layer before applying makeup; it hydrates the drier areas of my face so foundation doesn't amplify fine lines, but it's light enough to not pill under anything.”

The serum’s skin-plumping excellence is attributable to hyaluronic acid: a water-loving molecule found naturally in our bodies — and, in light of its dew-inducing qualities — found in myriad skincare products. As dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, MD, previously told InStyle, “hyaluronic acid…can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin.” The molecule is an excellent moisture magnet; moreover, it’s well-tolerated by “all skin types,” Dr. Mack shared.

Alongside hyaluronic acid, Neutrogena’s serum is infused with glycerin, another benevolent hydration-helper. As dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm, MD, previously told InStyle, "glycerin is one of a precious few moisturizing ingredients that has a lasting effect, well beyond its time of application and absorption."

One shopper, just shy of 50 years old, notes they’ve “suffer[ed] from breakouts” in the past. After using this serum for just four days, they say their skin “feels amazing” and “so much healthier.” Another shopper, in their 40s, says the serum “plumps” the fine lines on their forehead and around their eyes, in turn, delivering a “refreshed look.” The shopper calls the formula a “treat” to use.

For a skin plumping serum with ample acclaim — from a collection used by the likes of Jennifer Garner — shop the Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum at Amazon for $16.