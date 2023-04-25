The Creamy Concealer Shoppers in Their 50s Say Is “Perfect for Mature Skin” Is on Sale for $9 at Amazon

I have oily lids and dry under-eyes. From a makeup-preserving perspective, it’s not ideal, though I’ve found workarounds using this InStyle-favorite tubing mascara and shopper-loved eyeshadow primers to prevent my upper eye makeup from sliding and smearing. As for my rough, crease-prone under-eyes? The obvious solution, eye cream, has never been my thing (mostly because I can’t be bothered to add yet another item to my routine), which is why I’m looking to add a new concealer to my cart.

While concealers can be hit or miss (but always necessary, as I inherited my mom’s dark circles), Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer is next on my list. The concealer — which boasts 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and acclaim from shoppers who have similarly dry under eyes — is part of the brand’s Hydro Boost collection, which happens to include one of my all-time SPF favorites out of the zillions (more or less) I’ve tried. Furthermore, both Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington have worn the Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint on the red carpet. Currently, Hydro Boost concealer is on sale at Amazon, where it’s marked down to $9 for a limited time.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer is a tinted complexion product that covers imperfections and dark under-eye circles in just a few swipes. The solid, creamy formula is housed in a convenient twist-up tube, making for fast, mess-free application. Once on skin, the concealer remains crease-resistant for hours on end, thanks in part to hyaluronic acid. You can shop it in four shades, including fair, light/medium, medium, and deep.

ICYMI: Hyaluronic acid (HA) is one of the most effective skincare ingredients (hence why you’ve likely seen it in many of your favorite moisturizers and serums). The molecule, a humectant that holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, can “plump and smooth the skin" when applied topically, dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously told InStyle. By quenching dehydrated under-eye skin, HA can soften the appearance of any fine lines in the area, particularly as lines look more prominent on thirsty skin. This concealer is notably oil-free and non-comedogenic — which, for anyone who’s milia-prone like I am, is a major plus.

The formula is easy to use, and glides without tugging or pulling at skin, according to shoppers. Given the ultra-delicate nature of the thin skin under your eyes, this is also a plus. Once applied, the buttery formula is a breeze to blend out — or build up, should you want to add an additional layer of coverage. The result is natural-looking with a skin-like finish. Plus, unlike many concealers, the formula resists caking or creasing, making it an excellent choice for anyone with a crinkly eye area.

One shopper, who tried the concealer after their 78-year-old mother expressed affinity for the formula, confirmed that it “doesn’t cake or accentuate fine lines under [the] eyes.” A true testament: “I am here buying my fourth tube.” Another 56-year-old shopper called the concealer “perfect for mature skin,” dubbing it “the concealer I’ve been looking for my whole life” in light of its lightweight wear and natural, radiant finish.

