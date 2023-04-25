The Creamy Concealer Shoppers in Their 50s Say Is “Perfect for Mature Skin” Is on Sale for $9 at Amazon

It's from the drugstore brand used by Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick for Dry Skin
Amazon. Photo:

Amazon

I have oily lids and dry under-eyes. From a makeup-preserving perspective, it’s not ideal, though I’ve found workarounds using this InStyle-favorite tubing mascara and shopper-loved eyeshadow primers to prevent my upper eye makeup from sliding and smearing. As for my rough, crease-prone under-eyes? The obvious solution, eye cream, has never been my thing (mostly because I can’t be bothered to add yet another item to my routine), which is why I’m looking to add a new concealer to my cart. 

While concealers can be hit or miss (but always necessary, as  I inherited my mom’s dark circles), Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer is next on my list. The concealer — which boasts 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and acclaim from shoppers who have similarly dry under eyes — is part of the brand’s Hydro Boost collection, which happens to include one of my all-time SPF favorites out of the zillions (more or less) I’ve tried. Furthermore, both Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington have worn the Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint on the red carpet. Currently, Hydro Boost concealer is on sale at Amazon, where it’s marked down to $9 for a limited time.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick for Dry Skin

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $20); amazon.com

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer is a tinted complexion product that covers imperfections and dark under-eye circles in just a few swipes. The solid, creamy formula is housed in a convenient twist-up tube, making for fast, mess-free application. Once on skin, the concealer remains crease-resistant for hours on end, thanks in part to hyaluronic acid. You can shop it in four shades, including fair, light/medium, medium, and deep.

ICYMI: Hyaluronic acid (HA) is one of the most effective skincare ingredients (hence why you’ve likely seen it in many of your favorite moisturizers and serums).  The molecule, a humectant that holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, can “plump and smooth the skin" when applied topically, dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously told InStyle. By quenching dehydrated under-eye skin, HA can soften the appearance of any fine lines in the area, particularly as lines look more prominent on thirsty skin. This concealer is notably oil-free and non-comedogenic — which, for anyone who’s milia-prone like I am, is a major plus.

The formula is easy to use, and glides without tugging or pulling at skin, according to shoppers. Given the ultra-delicate nature of the thin skin under your eyes, this is also a plus. Once applied, the buttery formula is a breeze to blend out — or build up, should you want to add an additional layer of coverage. The result is natural-looking with a skin-like finish. Plus, unlike many concealers, the formula resists caking or creasing, making it an excellent choice for anyone with a crinkly eye area. 

One shopper, who tried the concealer after their 78-year-old mother expressed affinity for the formula, confirmed that it “doesn’t cake or accentuate fine lines under [the] eyes.” A true testament: “I am here buying my fourth tube.” Another 56-year-old shopper called the concealer “perfect for mature skin,” dubbing it “the concealer I’ve been looking for my whole life” in light of its lightweight wear and natural, radiant finish.

For a crease-resistant, skin-plumping coverup that doesn’t cake, snag the shopper-loved Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer while it’s still on sale for $9 at Amazon.  

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Dermelect Nail Polish
The “Miracle” Nail-Strengthening Product Shoppers and Beauty Editors Swear by Is on Sale for $14
Kate Middleton Burgundy Lapel Dress Coat
Kate Middleton’s Flattering Dress Sold Out Mega Fast, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $37
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Related Articles
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
This $5 "Very Natural Looking" Matte Eyeshadow Stick That "Stays Put All Day" Is Among Amazon's Best New Beauty Arrivals
Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging
Skylar Perfumes
I Replaced All of My Perfumes With These 6 Fresh, Elevated Scents From a Hypoallergenic Brand
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”
Woman applying Fluer and Bee Eye Cream
The Cream Shoppers Say Makes Under-Eyes “Lighter and Less Puffy” Is Now 50% Off at Amazon
Woman Applies Tatcha Mosterizer Lead
This Best-Selling Moisturizer From a Brand Selena Gomez Uses Gives Me the Dewiest Skin Ever
CeraVe Eye Cream for Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine
Dove Scrub Macadamia & Rice Milk Reveals Visibly Smoother Skin Body Scrub
I Keep Coming Back to the Moisturizing, $6 Body Exfoliator Shoppers Call a “Game Changer” for Bumpy Skin
Gya Labs CPC - Rosemary Essential Oil + Hair Growth
This Multi-Use $8 Oil Has Been Dubbed “Magic in a Tiny Bottle” for Hair Growth
Alterna CC Cream Anti-Aging
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Shine-Boosting Styling Cream “Makes Old Hair Look Young”
i'm a beauty editor and i'm constantly finishing bottles of this skin-transforming treatment
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’ve Finished So Many Bottles of This Fast-Acting Acne Treatment
EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Convinced My 57-Year-Old Mom to Try This Serum From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Is "Obsessed" With This All-Over Face Highlighter for a Glowy, Natural Makeup Look
Vaseline
I'm Impatient With Skincare, so I Rely on This $7 Spray-On Lotion for a Quick, Easy Application
Thayers Witch Hazel Toner
A 70-Year-Old Shopper With a “50-Year-Old Face” Credits Their Good Skin to This Classic $8 Skincare Product
Amazon Body Cream
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $11 Firming Body Cream for "Wrinkly" Thighs and "Crepey" Skin