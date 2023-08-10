Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer Comes in a $9 Body Version That Shoppers Say “Fends Off Wrinkles”

One person even said it made their arms look “10 years younger.”

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner’s love for Neutrogena has been well-documented; she’s touted its skin tint, retinol, and face cream, among other products, over the last few years. Sure, she serves as an ambassador for the brand, but she’s committed to using its products in real life, too: she wore Neutrogena’s Full-Coverage Matte CC Cream at the Academy Awards, which is a pretty big statement from a celebrity. 

One thing she’s continually called out is the inclusion of hyaluronic acid in some of Neutrogena’s products, like the Hydro Boost Gel Cream, which she told InStyle “instantly” fills in her wrinkles in 2022. (The moisturizer is also an Amazon fan-favorite with nearly 100,000 five-star ratings.) The good news? If you’ve been looking for some of those plumping and hydrating benefits for the rest of your body, Garner’s moisturizer is available in a body cream version — and it’s just $9 at Amazon now. 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Moisturizing Gel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon
Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel

Amazon

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream is perfect for your neck, décolletage, arms, legs, and anywhere else your skin might be dying for a drink. Thanks to its lightweight, hyaluronic acid-infused formula, it’s nourishing, dries down fast, and locks in moisture all day. The gel cream goes on smooth and is light to the touch; it’s fast-absorbing and doesn’t leave a sticky or tacky feeling on your skin. There’s no fragrance, parabens, oils, or alcohol, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin, too.

More than 16,000 reviewers have left the hydrating body cream a five-star rating on Amazon. Not only do shoppers rave about its moisturizing effects, but many point out its anti-aging results, too. One reviewer said that it’s the “lotion for people who hate lotion,” noting that it left them “moisturized, and diminished signs of early aging without causing breakouts or sensitivity.” Another person with previously “crinkly and dry” arms claimed they now look “10 years younger” thanks to the body cream, while someone else boasted that it effectively “fends off wrinkles,” particularly in their “neck and décolleté areas.” One customer even commented that it’s helped their 92-year-old mom’s skin “better than anything else” they’ve tried.

At just $9 — and hailing from a Jennifer Garner-used brand with glowing reviews, to boot — the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream is definitely worthy of adding to your cart.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Ag Jeans
I Finally Found Buttery Soft Jeans That Fit My Curvy Body and Are Comfy Enough to Sit in for 8 Hours
The Ordinary HA serum Nordstrom Beauty CPC
Shoppers Ditched Their $100 Beauty Products for This $9 Serum That Makes Skin Look “10 Years Younger”
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
Related Articles
The Ordinary HA serum Nordstrom Beauty CPC
Shoppers Ditched Their $100 Beauty Products for This $9 Serum That Makes Skin Look “10 Years Younger”
Dermstore Skinmedica Sale HA5
My Secret to Smooth, Wrinkle-Free Skin Between Injection Appointments Is on Rare Sale for 20% Off
Amazon Retinol Shopper Quotes
Shoppers Are “Shocked” by How This $10 Anti-Aging Moisturizer Makes Wrinkles Look "Blurred"
Olay Eye Cream Amazon
80-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $23 Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”
Asterwood Triple Repair Serum
Shoppers Report Faded Forehead Lines, Laugh Lines, and Crow’s Feet With This $24 Amazon Serum
Elf Face Cream
Shoppers Wake Up to “Plump, Hydrated, Glowing Skin” Thanks to This $13 Moisturizer
Glycolic Acid Serum
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This $21 Brightening Cleanser “Absolutely Renewing” for Dull Skin
E.L.F Contour Wand
Jennifer Coolidge’s Go-To Beauty Brand Just Launched a $9 Contour Wand That’s Already Trending on Amazon
Body Serum
I Have Photos to Prove How Drastically This Body Serum Minimized My Worst Insecurity: Hyperpigmentation
Beauty and Skincare Used by Hilary Duff and Margot Robbie Is Up to TK% Off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Face-Sculpting Device That Made a “Huge Difference” in Kate Hudson’s Skin Is on Sale for a Few More Days
Anti Aging Cream
Shoppers Call This Brightening Eye Cream "Youth in a Bottle" — and It's on Sale for a Few More Days
The most important part of my everything shower is this lazy-girl in shower moisturizer that feels like a hydrating body mask
This Lazy-Girl, In-Shower Body Moisturizer Smoothed My Crocodile Skin After Just 2 Uses
Sunday Riley Sale
My Glow-Inducing Must-Haves From This Oprah-Used Skincare Brand Are on Major Sale
Milk Hand Cream
My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream
Osea Body Polish
People Can’t Stop Commenting on My Baby-Soft Skin Thanks to 2 Gentle Exfoliators I Use Religiously
Neutrogena Moisturizer
Mature Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Tinted Moisturizer From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand “Blurs” Fine Lines