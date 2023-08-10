Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer Comes in a $9 Body Version That Shoppers Say “Fends Off Wrinkles”

Jennifer Garner’s love for Neutrogena has been well-documented; she’s touted its skin tint, retinol, and face cream, among other products, over the last few years. Sure, she serves as an ambassador for the brand, but she’s committed to using its products in real life, too: she wore Neutrogena’s Full-Coverage Matte CC Cream at the Academy Awards, which is a pretty big statement from a celebrity.

One thing she’s continually called out is the inclusion of hyaluronic acid in some of Neutrogena’s products, like the Hydro Boost Gel Cream, which she told InStyle “instantly” fills in her wrinkles in 2022. (The moisturizer is also an Amazon fan-favorite with nearly 100,000 five-star ratings.) The good news? If you’ve been looking for some of those plumping and hydrating benefits for the rest of your body, Garner’s moisturizer is available in a body cream version — and it’s just $9 at Amazon now.

Amazon

Amazon

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream is perfect for your neck, décolletage, arms, legs, and anywhere else your skin might be dying for a drink. Thanks to its lightweight, hyaluronic acid-infused formula, it’s nourishing, dries down fast, and locks in moisture all day. The gel cream goes on smooth and is light to the touch; it’s fast-absorbing and doesn’t leave a sticky or tacky feeling on your skin. There’s no fragrance, parabens, oils, or alcohol, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin, too.

More than 16,000 reviewers have left the hydrating body cream a five-star rating on Amazon. Not only do shoppers rave about its moisturizing effects, but many point out its anti-aging results, too. One reviewer said that it’s the “lotion for people who hate lotion,” noting that it left them “moisturized, and diminished signs of early aging without causing breakouts or sensitivity.” Another person with previously “crinkly and dry” arms claimed they now look “10 years younger” thanks to the body cream, while someone else boasted that it effectively “fends off wrinkles,” particularly in their “neck and décolleté areas.” One customer even commented that it’s helped their 92-year-old mom’s skin “better than anything else” they’ve tried.

At just $9 — and hailing from a Jennifer Garner-used brand with glowing reviews, to boot — the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream is definitely worthy of adding to your cart.