I’m a 41-Year-Old Shopping Editor With Thin, Stubby Lashes, and I’m Grabbing This 50%-Off Growth Serum

As a 41-year-old shopping editor, if there’s one thing I’ve realized about the aging process, it’s that your hair starts thinning in places you want it to be long and starts growing in the most unwanted spots. One noticeable area is around the eyes, particularly the lashes. I’ve never been blessed with long and voluminous lashes, but through the decades, they’ve seemed to thin and shorten even more. To get my lashes back on track, I’m shopping for exclusive beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, happening now through August 6.

One item I’m eyeing and adding to my cart is the Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set, which is currently 50 percent off. The set comes with two bottles of serum so you can continue to grow your lashes without interruption using its nutrient-rich formula. Not only does the serum help current lashes grow while building new strands, it also conditions and hydrates hairs so they remain strong, soft, and healthy, while minimizing breakage and damage.

Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set

Nordstrom

To get those natural yet highly desired results, Neulash Lash Serum is formulated with sodium hyaluronate, which drenches your lashes in hydration since it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. The serum also has peptides to strengthen lashes, biotin (a B vitamin that adds shine and volume), nourishing pumpkin seed extract, and Active Lash Technology to boost the appearance of lashes.

Using the serum is simple, and with consistent application you should notice an improvement in thin and brittle lashes within 30 days, according to the brand. It’s best to use it at nighttime, preferably before bed. If you apply before sleep, closing your eyes will help distribute the serum to your lower lashes to give them some love, too. Use the brush to swipe a thin layer to the base of just your upper lash line. Once you start noticing results, you can switch to every other day so the serum lasts even longer, and your lashes don’t look too overgrown.

Shoppers were amazed at the change in their lashes after using the Neulash serum, including one 70-year-old shopper who said their “lashes look like they did when [they] were 16.” The same shopper noted that now, their lashes are “full, longer, and dramatically darker,” and that they “seldom fuss with mascara anymore, a gift during the summer.” Another reviewer also confirmed the benefits of the serum, sharing that their “eyelashes were getting thinner,” but after using Neulash for a month, their “eyelashes got thicker and so long, but also darker.”

In addition to a lash growth treatment, I’m also on the hunt for a solution to my thinning eyebrows, another inevitable result of getting older. Luckily, the Neulash Neubrow Brow Serum Set is also marked down 50 percent during the Nordstrom sale. Like the lash serum, the brow enhancer is packed with proteins, peptides, and more vitamin-rich ingredients to condition, lengthen, and add fullness to sparse brows. Shoppers are even ditching their brow pencils after using the serum, with one person sharing that they “no longer need to fill in [their] brows daily,” and instead, they have to get their brows “waxed more often” thanks to the new growth.

Neulash Neubrow Brow Serum Set

Nordstrom

If you, too, are in need of some serious length, strength, and volume for the hairs around your eye area, no matter what your age is, grab the Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set and Neulash Neubrow Brow Serum Set while they’re deeply discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, through August 6.

