'You' Has Officially Been Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season

Goodbye, you.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 03:35PM
Penn badgley you netflix
Photo:

netflix

Only two weeks have passed since part two of You’s fourth season hit Netflix on Mar. 9, but we’re already dying to know what lies ahead for our favorite serial killer, Joe Goldberg. The good news? It looks like we won’t have to wait too long to find out. The bad? The next season of You is set to be the last.

On Friday, the streaming giant confirmed that the Penn Badgley-fronted series has officially been renewed for a fifth season while simultaneously announcing that it will serve as You’s grand finale. “Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day? Fans of the beloved thriller will soon know more about Joe's fate when YOU returns for a fifth and final season,” Netflix shared via press release.

While the news may come as a bit of a shock to fans, Badgley said he knew Goldberg’s end was near when talking to People shortly after part two’s premiere.

“I know what [showrunner] Greg [Berlanti] pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end," Badgley said. "If there's another one [after season 4], it's going to be, I think, a grand finale.”

"You" Series Premiere Celebration penn badgley

getty images

Although further details surrounding the final season have yet to be revealed, Badgley told the publication that he believes it will build towards “a greater resolution” than what fans were left with at the end of season 4.

“That's what I want for Joe ... because now, the circumstances are actually different. He has a level of power and wealth that he's never had,” the actor shared. “With Love [Victoria Pedretti], he technically had wealth and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it and he didn't take it for his own. Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that's sort of a terrifying prospect.”

Related Articles
Dua Lipa Hello Kitty bikini instagram
Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms
Selena Gomez 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Finally Addressed All the Eyebrow Gate Drama
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing
florence pugh
Florence Pugh Paired a Cropped Leather Moto Jacket With a Cut-Out Maxi Dress
selena gomez wedding dress only murders in the building
Selena Gomez Wore the Most Stunning Lace Wedding Dress on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'
drew-barrymore-lucy-liu-charlies-angels
Lucy Liu Still Has the Risqué Photos She Took of Drew Barrymore on the Set of 'Charlie's Angels'
Sarah Snook Pregnant
Sarah Snook Debuted Her Pregnancy at the 'Succession' Premiere
Gigi Hadid and Amal Clooney
I Finally Tried the Pretty Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Gigi Hadid Wear, and I’ve Officially Been Converted
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Revealed That Her Husband Jason Ritter Had a Cameo on 'The Last of Us'
The Crown Season 6 Kate and William
The Internet Thinks 'The Crown''s Kate and William Look a Lot Like a Certain 'Twilight' Couple
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Said People Told Her 'Bend It Like Beckham' Would Be "Embarrassing"
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s Bright Yellow Jacket Had a Secret SpongeBob SquarePants Homage
Peacock Bupkis
We've Got a First Look at Pete Davidson's New Comedy, 'Bupkis'
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Is the "Happiest She’s Been in a Long Time"
Girl smiling wearing striped sweater
13 Spring Sweater Outfits to Try Now That Winter Is Finally Over
And Just Like That
Nia Vardalos Says Fans Should Expect Aidan to Bare All on 'And Just Like That ...'