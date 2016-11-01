Kim Kardashian West Returns to Facebook After Month-Long Hiatus

Kim Kardashian West is back! After almost a month-long hiatus after her harrowing robbery in Paris on Oct. 3, the social media mogul has taken back the reigns—emerging with a few posts. The social medium she chose for her return? None other than Facebook.

Three photos were on the agenda for Kardashian West on Halloween: a photo of herself, throwbacks of herself with older sister Kourtney Kardashian, and a costume post from her app. The first was captioned "Downtime" with the hashtag "#LumeeCollab"—a nod to her line of cell phone cases that provide the perfect selfie lighting.

The Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game creator also took us back in time with a post of childhood family videos, originally shared by sister Kourtney on her website and app. The third and last post was a link for last-minute Halloween costumes from personal assistant and good friend Steph Sheppard.

The social media maven has been almost completely out of the public eye since masked men robbed her at gunpoint in Paris and got away with millions of jewelry. Though known for sharing almost everything with her 86 million Instagram followers, Kardashian West has shied away from any posts there to recover—with rumors swirling that she will change her approach to mediums like Instagram and Snapchat in entirety.

She did a bit of stepping out last week though: She took to the Los Angeles streets for frozen yogurt with BFF Jonathan Cheban and attended husband Kanye West's Saint Pablo concerts at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

With 3-year-old daughter North and 10-month-old son Saint, Kardashian West definitely has her hands full! But we are missing her red carpet moments, so we're hoping these Facebook posts are a sign of more visibility to come.