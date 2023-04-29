This Divisive Swimwear Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood — and It’s Proof Highlighter Fashion Is Here to Stay

Jessica Simpson, Salma Hayek, and Hailey Bieber are all fans.

By
Eva Thomas
Published on April 29, 2023 @ 05:00PM

Neon Swimwear Trend
Photo:

salma hayek, Hailey Bieber, kourtney kardashian / InStyle

The highlighter fashion keeps coming — and TBH, it’s the blinding, out-there trend I didn’t know I needed in my life for summer 2023. But sometimes, life in (bright) colors is much more exciting and fun, and that’s why I’m breaking away from my trusty, all-black wardrobe, and slipping into neon colors — when it comes to my swimwear, that is. Gasp.

Anyone who knows me is aware it takes a lot to get me to wear, well, color. But I‘ve been noticing that in-your-face, vibrant, super-bright hues have been trending for a while now — on the streets of New York City, courtesy of Elizabeth Olsen’s look, on the red carpet á la Anne Hathaway, and now beachside, perhaps the most popular place this color has popped up. Celebrities like Salma Hayek, Jessica Simpson, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian have all made a (bright) splash in their neon bikinis.

While there will always be a place for classic swimwear — I’m talking timeless one-pieces and easygoing two-pieces in trusty colors like black, green, or navy that’ll never go out of style — I’m officially deeming this Neon Summer, the time to really “go big, or go home,” as they say, and in more ways than one. 

Neon shades aren’t for everyone, and that’s totally fine. But if you’re open to stepping outside of your color comfort zone, the easiest way to start incorporating this super-bright hue into your wardrobe is with your swimwear. After all, it’s the fashion category that tends to see the most out-there options, like sexy floss bikinis that snatch in all the right places or wild animal prints, making the inclusion of neon one- and two-pieces a total no-brainer.

While neon can encompass many shades — from bright pink to citrusy orange — we’ve been seeing one preference among the stars: highlighter green. The in-your-face shade is obviously fun, it’s bold, and it says you’re here for a good time. What’s more, it also symbolizes an energetic, vibrant start; it’s also a color that has the power to boost your aura and vibe. Love!

Aside from all the unspoken powers of the eye-catching hue that’s certainly divisive in nature but 100 percent worth wearing, there’s another plus: It looks great on all skin tones and accentuates your tan in a way no other shade can (aka, why bright-green swimwear is a must-try beachside shade).

Whether you like it or not, there’s simply no denying this hue will be everywhere this summer — because, well, the future is, in fact, looking (neon) bright. Shop some bright-green swimwear inspired by celebs who’ve already worn the polarizing shade.

Tempt Me Women Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Maxam One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Marissa reversible neon swimsuit

Net-A-Porter

Shop now: $145; amazon.com and net-a-porter.com

Seychelles One Piece

Athleta

Shop now: $98; athleta.gap.com

CHYRII Women Zipper Front Low Back High Cut One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

GOOD AMERICAN Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $79; saksfifthavenue.com

Hunza G Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Neiman Marcus

Shop now: $161 (Originally $215); neimanmarcus.com

Tempt Me Women Sexy Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Lorelai Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

Frankies Bikinis

Shop now: $98 (Originally $195); frankiesbikinis.com

Rib One-Piece Swimsuit

Gap

Shop now: $80; gap.com

Sunday Top V FRONT

Left on Friday

Shop now: $85; leftonfriday.com

Hi Tide Bottom

Left on Friday

Shop now: $85; leftonfriday.com

