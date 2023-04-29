Fashion Clothing Swimwear This Divisive Swimwear Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood — and It’s Proof Highlighter Fashion Is Here to Stay Jessica Simpson, Salma Hayek, and Hailey Bieber are all fans. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 @ 05:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: salma hayek, Hailey Bieber, kourtney kardashian / InStyle The highlighter fashion keeps coming — and TBH, it’s the blinding, out-there trend I didn’t know I needed in my life for summer 2023. But sometimes, life in (bright) colors is much more exciting and fun, and that’s why I’m breaking away from my trusty, all-black wardrobe, and slipping into neon colors — when it comes to my swimwear, that is. Gasp. Anyone who knows me is aware it takes a lot to get me to wear, well, color. But I‘ve been noticing that in-your-face, vibrant, super-bright hues have been trending for a while now — on the streets of New York City, courtesy of Elizabeth Olsen’s look, on the red carpet á la Anne Hathaway, and now beachside, perhaps the most popular place this color has popped up. Celebrities like Salma Hayek, Jessica Simpson, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian have all made a (bright) splash in their neon bikinis. While there will always be a place for classic swimwear — I’m talking timeless one-pieces and easygoing two-pieces in trusty colors like black, green, or navy that’ll never go out of style — I’m officially deeming this Neon Summer, the time to really “go big, or go home,” as they say, and in more ways than one. Neon shades aren’t for everyone, and that’s totally fine. But if you’re open to stepping outside of your color comfort zone, the easiest way to start incorporating this super-bright hue into your wardrobe is with your swimwear. After all, it’s the fashion category that tends to see the most out-there options, like sexy floss bikinis that snatch in all the right places or wild animal prints, making the inclusion of neon one- and two-pieces a total no-brainer. While neon can encompass many shades — from bright pink to citrusy orange — we’ve been seeing one preference among the stars: highlighter green. The in-your-face shade is obviously fun, it’s bold, and it says you’re here for a good time. What’s more, it also symbolizes an energetic, vibrant start; it’s also a color that has the power to boost your aura and vibe. Love! Aside from all the unspoken powers of the eye-catching hue that’s certainly divisive in nature but 100 percent worth wearing, there’s another plus: It looks great on all skin tones and accentuates your tan in a way no other shade can (aka, why bright-green swimwear is a must-try beachside shade). Whether you like it or not, there’s simply no denying this hue will be everywhere this summer — because, well, the future is, in fact, looking (neon) bright. Shop some bright-green swimwear inspired by celebs who’ve already worn the polarizing shade. Amazon Shop now: $33; amazon.com Nordstrom Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com Net-A-Porter Shop now: $145; amazon.com and net-a-porter.com Athleta Shop now: $98; athleta.gap.com Amazon Shop now: $30; amazon.com Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $79; saksfifthavenue.com Neiman Marcus Shop now: $161 (Originally $215); neimanmarcus.com Amazon Shop now: $34; amazon.com Frankies Bikinis Shop now: $98 (Originally $195); frankiesbikinis.com Gap Shop now: $80; gap.com Left on Friday Shop now: $85; leftonfriday.com Left on Friday Shop now: $85; leftonfriday.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype I Count on These Exfoliating Sponges to Leave Skin Feeling Silky and Smelling Divine I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend