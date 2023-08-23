The Best Thing I Used This Week Was a Flake-Free Mascara That Gives Me Thick, Feathery Lashes in 1 Swipe

The brand has been used on Sarah Jessica Parker, too.

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 11:00PM

If you take a look at my beauty cabinet, any Type A person might freak out. I have half-empty bottles of face wash, moisturizers, and multiple tubes of used mascara laying around. No, I’m not a hoarder (okay!!); instead, I’m an editor who tests things for a living, which, naturally, means lots of half-used products that simply sit on my shelf until I can give them to my sister or mom. But, I recently tested something new — and I’m so obsessed with it, I want to use every last ounce of it.

If you said mascara, ding, ding, ding! You know me so well — and rightly so, because if you’ve read my beauty stories, you’ll know that I’m a mascara snob. I live for mascara! I die for mascara! I think it’s the one beauty product everyone should have on hand, for the simple fact that just a few swipes of the black formula will make you look more put together in seconds. If I only have five minutes to do my makeup, I’ll skip everything else — like primer, foundation, eyeshadow — and simply reach for my tube of goop to thicken and lengthen my lashes. That said, I’ve never used one that made my jaw drop, but that’s exactly what happened the second I swiped Neen’s Pretty Extra mascara over my lashes. Now, I simply can’t use anything else.

Neen’s mascara is a newbie, created by former Stila — and now Neen — founder and celebrity MUA extraordinaire, Jeanine Lobell. However, it’s already racked up near-perfect reviews in its short time on the market. Plus, it wholeheartedly won me over, so much so that I haven’t reached for any other mascara since I got my hands on it a few weeks ago. I’m not surprised, though, given the brand’s other makeup offerings have won over the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker (err, Carrie Bradshaw); the brand’s creamy highlighter was used on SJP during season two of And Just Like That…, and that’s reason enough to try it.

Now, when I test something, I test it to its limits. Naturally, there’s a lot to observe when using a new product like mascara, and some things are immediate, like the high-octane impact a few swipes of the Pretty Extra formula has on my eyes. Others take a bit more time, like does it flake and smear after accidentally falling asleep at my boyfriend’s house because I forgot to bring my favorite face wash and refuse to use anything else? The short answer: nope.

The mascara earns five stars from me. A lot comes out of the tube, but don’t let that scare you or turn you away. After trying it for a few days, I found the perfect method: simply pull out the brush, swipe a little off the edges of the tube, and then apply the leftovers onto the lashes. Then, repeat! I’ve come to love the thick formula, as that’s obviously what makes this mascara so great. In one swipe, it creates thick, feathery lashes that aren’t clumpy or spidery, plus it spreads on so easily. Of course, it doesn’t flake or smudge (I’m a stomach sleeper so trust me on this), but it comes off super easily with makeup remover. In other words, it wears perfectly.

The Neen formula also deserves mention, as it’s made with argan and castor seed oil that hydrate and soften lashes, plus vitamin B5 that nourishes and supports healthy lashes. So, not only does it look good, but it does good for my lashes, and I’ll never say no to a double-duty beauty buy.

Ready to get the thickest, best-looking eyelashes of your life? I’m not exaggerating. Shop the $26 mascara at Neen and Nordstrom, and get ready to say, “Wow!”

