Sometimes, a neckline speaks for itself. In the case of V-neck dresses, the neckline is the star of the show. More often than not, celebrities and fashion lovers will let their throats and décolletage go unadorned. However, that's not to say that there's no place for jewelry when you're wearing a V-neck dress. In fact, there are plenty of styles of necklaces that play well with V-neck dresses, you just have to know what to look for.

There are two ways celebrity stylist Yasi Guilani styles necklaces with V-neck dresses. "If you want to go for a more edgy look, I stack a few necklaces at different lengths for a seamless finish," she tells InStyle. For a more clean and classic look, Guilani recommends wearing a single statement choker necklace.

Whether you're looking for a little edge or keeping things classic, the eight necklaces ahead are V-neck dress approved.



Contrasting Layered Necklaces

Getty Images

Combining three necklaces with different looks delivers the seamlessness that Guilani recommends for a more edgy look. To play up the visual contrast, try mixing metals or experimenting with different styles of chains like Cuban, twist, bead, and link chains.



Shop similar: Artizan Joyeria Shine Puerto Necklace Set, $195

Choker-Length Pearls

Getty Images

If you're going the short and sweet route when it comes to necklaces to wear with V-neck dresses, a good rule of thumb is to stick to choker length necklaces. A shorter necklace opens up space between the neckline of your dress and the accessory itself, giving you a long, lean look. If you're bored with chains and find gemstones too extra, we recommend a choker-length single strand of pearls. It's elevated, timeless, and endlessly chic.

Shop similar: Rellery Color Pop Pearl Choker Necklace, $105

A Graduated Necklace

Getty Images

The increased volume at the center of a graduated necklace creates visual symmetry with the deepest point of a V-neck, making it a beautifully balanced necklace to wear with a V-neck dress. Semi-precious stones, beads, and precious metal spokes are all options for the center point of a graduated necklace so you can really make this style suit your V-neck dress.

Shop similar: Jennifer Behr Nashira Necklace, $775

A Statement Choker

Getty Images

A higher V-neck neckline that shows less skin doesn't mean you have to scale down the accompanying necklace. A choker-length statement necklace — think a nameplate, twisted chain, or heavily beaded choker — is perfect for a higher-necked V-neck dress.

Shop similar: GUCCI Necklace With Gucci Script, $1,100

Delicate Layered Necklaces

Getty Images

If you're layering necklaces to deliver a lot of look, you aren't limited to only rocking chains. Adding a layer that features a pendant necklace creates lovely contrast and also allows you to highlight an important or meaningful piece of jewelry.

Shop similar: Anthropologie Gold Layered Necklace, $58

A Chunky Chain

Getty Images

Falling somewhere between edgy and classic, a thick chain choker necklace doesn't clutter a V-neck dress neckline but manages to make a statement. A thick chain might feel a bit bold, but keeping it short adds a layer of sophistication to this style of necklace, making it perfect for an outfit that's more classically put together.

Shop similar: Isabel Marant Chunky Links Chain Collar Necklace, $485

A Glam Statement Piece

Getty Images

If you thoroughly enjoy being a tad extra, you deserve an extra kind of necklace. A glam statement piece is one way to create an artistic moment with the canvas that your neck and décolletage become when you wear a V-neck dress. If you're on the fence about how much of a statement you want to make, remember that more is more when it comes to a glamorous piece. That said, you'll only dull the shine of your statement necklace if you pair it with an equally eye-catching V-neck dress. As a general rule, keep in mind that when wearing a statement necklace with a V-neck dress, more is more when it comes to the jewelry and less is more when it comes to the dress.

Shop similar: Oscar De La Renta Pearly Flower Necklace, $790

A Silk Scarf

Getty Images

One clever way to tie accessories into a V-neck dress ensemble is to simply knot a scarf around your neck. Think, "The Girl With The Green Ribbon," from Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, but make it fashion.

Shop similar: AllSaints Vimur Square Silk Scarf, $89

