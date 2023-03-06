These Are the Best Necklaces Styles to Wear With V-Neck Dresses

Consider this accessory mystery solved.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 12:30PM
Necklaces to Wear With V-Neck Dresses
Photo:

Getty Images

Sometimes, a neckline speaks for itself. In the case of V-neck dresses, the neckline is the star of the show. More often than not, celebrities and fashion lovers will let their throats and décolletage go unadorned. However, that's not to say that there's no place for jewelry when you're wearing a V-neck dress. In fact, there are plenty of styles of necklaces that play well with V-neck dresses, you just have to know what to look for.

There are two ways celebrity stylist Yasi Guilani styles necklaces with V-neck dresses. "If you want to go for a more edgy look, I stack a few necklaces at different lengths for a seamless finish," she tells InStyle. For a more clean and classic look, Guilani recommends wearing a single statement choker necklace.

Whether you're looking for a little edge or keeping things classic, the eight necklaces ahead are V-neck dress approved.

Contrasting Layered Necklaces

Chains are necklaces you can wear with a v-neck dress

Getty Images

Combining three necklaces with different looks delivers the seamlessness that Guilani recommends for a more edgy look. To play up the visual contrast, try mixing metals or experimenting with different styles of chains like Cuban, twist, bead, and link chains.

Shop similar: Artizan Joyeria Shine Puerto Necklace Set, $195

Choker-Length Pearls

Necklaces to wear with v-neck dresses include choker-length pearls

Getty Images

If you're going the short and sweet route when it comes to necklaces to wear with V-neck dresses, a good rule of thumb is to stick to choker length necklaces. A shorter necklace opens up space between the neckline of your dress and the accessory itself, giving you a long, lean look. If you're bored with chains and find gemstones too extra, we recommend a choker-length single strand of pearls. It's elevated, timeless, and endlessly chic.

Shop similar: Rellery Color Pop Pearl Choker Necklace, $105

A Graduated Necklace

A style of necklace to wear with v-neck dresses

Getty Images

The increased volume at the center of a graduated necklace creates visual symmetry with the deepest point of a V-neck, making it a beautifully balanced necklace to wear with a V-neck dress. Semi-precious stones, beads, and precious metal spokes are all options for the center point of a graduated necklace so you can really make this style suit your V-neck dress.

Shop similar: Jennifer Behr Nashira Necklace, $775

A Statement Choker

A statement choker necklace is a kind of necklace to wear with v-neck dresses

Getty Images

A higher V-neck neckline that shows less skin doesn't mean you have to scale down the accompanying necklace. A choker-length statement necklace — think a nameplate, twisted chain, or heavily beaded choker — is perfect for a higher-necked V-neck dress.

Shop similar: GUCCI Necklace With Gucci Script, $1,100

Delicate Layered Necklaces

Delicately layered necklaces to wear with v-neck dresses.

Getty Images

If you're layering necklaces to deliver a lot of look, you aren't limited to only rocking chains. Adding a layer that features a pendant necklace creates lovely contrast and also allows you to highlight an important or meaningful piece of jewelry.

Shop similar: Anthropologie Gold Layered Necklace, $58

A Chunky Chain

A chunky chain is a style of necklace to wear with a v-neck dress

Getty Images

Falling somewhere between edgy and classic, a thick chain choker necklace doesn't clutter a V-neck dress neckline but manages to make a statement. A thick chain might feel a bit bold, but keeping it short adds a layer of sophistication to this style of necklace, making it perfect for an outfit that's more classically put together.

Shop similar: Isabel Marant Chunky Links Chain Collar Necklace, $485

A Glam Statement Piece

A statement necklace is a kind of necklace to wear with v-neck dresses

Getty Images

If you thoroughly enjoy being a tad extra, you deserve an extra kind of necklace. A glam statement piece is one way to create an artistic moment with the canvas that your neck and décolletage become when you wear a V-neck dress. If you're on the fence about how much of a statement you want to make, remember that more is more when it comes to a glamorous piece. That said, you'll only dull the shine of your statement necklace if you pair it with an equally eye-catching V-neck dress. As a general rule, keep in mind that when wearing a statement necklace with a V-neck dress, more is more when it comes to the jewelry and less is more when it comes to the dress.

Shop similar: Oscar De La Renta Pearly Flower Necklace, $790

A Silk Scarf

A silk scarf is a style of necklace to wear with v-neck dresses

Getty Images

One clever way to tie accessories into a V-neck dress ensemble is to simply knot a scarf around your neck. Think, "The Girl With The Green Ribbon," from Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, but make it fashion.

Shop similar: AllSaints Vimur Square Silk Scarf, $89

Related Articles
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week
Victoria, David, and the Beckham Crew Had the Cutest Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including This Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece on Amazon
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece
Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”
They're Onto Something: Katie Holmes Big Bag Trend
I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal
Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Bras for women my size are notoriously frumpy but these 2 options are supportive and delicate
Bras in My 38DD Size Are Notoriously Frumpy — but I Finally Found 2 Supportive and Delicate Styles
Semi-formal wedding attire includes tea length dresses
What to Wear to a Semi-Formal Wedding, According to Fashion Stylists
Alo Yoga CPC - Sale up to 41% off
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale
How to Style Pastel Clothing
How to Wear Pastel Clothing in a Non-Cheesy Way
Spring Dresses Outfits
10 Spring Dress Outfits That Will Make You Excited For Warm, Sunny Days
Business Casual Shoes
Spice Up Your Office Outfits With These 8 Business Casual Shoe Ideas
A woman wears a cargo pants outfit idea for 2023: cargopants with a sweater and mens' briefs
18 Cargo Pants Outfit Ideas to Wear for 2023
How to Style a Duster Coat
10 Fresh Ways to Style a Duster For Spring 2023
Spanx AirLuxe Dress Launch
Oprah Once Crowned This Pillow-Soft Spanx Collection Her "Favorite," and It Just Got Even Better