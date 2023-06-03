My Arms and Legs Look and Feel Significantly Smoother After Using This Body Retinol for a Month

When I was a tween, I’d spend summers on a wrap-around porch at my grandmother’s house in Ohio. Mosquitos were aplenty. I writhed from my mom’s grasp when she spritzed repellent, which, with my undeveloped reasoning skills, seemed more like punishment than protection. Naturally, I accrued itchy polka-dots on my arms and legs, which I’d proceed to scratch off tirelessly until I incurred postinflammatory hyperpigmentation that remains on my body over a decade later. Although I am a beauty writer, I’ve eschewed the skin below my chest for years. In addition to leaving my limbs dry and flaky, my negligence has hardly helped fade the mosquito-bite scars from summers past.

Nécessire, a painfully pretty French body and haircare brand, launched a body retinol in April. As a fan of the minimalist brand, I decided to give the Body Retinol a good-faith effort in hopes that the formula might smooth the appearance of my uneven, spotted skin. Moreover, InStyle crowned Nécessaire’s the best retinol lotion for crepey skin out of dozens tested. As dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman shared, “It provides the benefits of a retinol with an additional exfoliation boost from AHAs mandelic and glycolic acid for smoother skin.”

Nécessaire’s the Body Retinol is a lightweight, fragrance-free lotion, though in my experience, the formula does emit a slight, natural vitamin-like smell in light of its active ingredients. Dubbed an overnight body treatment, the lotion smooths skin, as any lotion does; the real magic, however, is the hyperpigmentation-fighting, anti-aging power it contains, delivered via dermatologist-approved ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, and alpha hydroxy acids.

The titular ingredient is 0.1 percent pure encapsulated retinol, per the brand. ICYMI: Retinol is, by many standards, the preeminent anti-aging topical; the vitamin-A derivative smooths fine lines, improves cell turnover, and helps myriad additional, age-related skin issues. According to the brand — and evidenced by my own results — you can expect to see retinol-induced results in as little as 30 days.

Despite its inclusion of retinol, the treatment is non-drying, even on my perpetually parched skin. Moreover, Nécessaire skips past the retinoid-induced redness and irritation that’s so often associated with the vitamin A derivative, making it a formula you needn’t “get used to” in order to glean its benefits.

Alpha hydroxy acids — specifically, mandelic and glycolic acids — function as gentle skin-sloughing agents; chemical exfoliators that dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm previously told InStyle “target the superficial layer of skin, therefore helping with skin texture, tone, hyperpigmentation, acne, [and] the appearance of fine lines.” Additional notable ingredients include glycerin — a hydrating humectant — and peptides, anti-aging proteins.

Vitamin C, a skin-brightening, toning superstar, is also included in the formula. Moreover, while the ingredient is notoriously unstable, it’s protected by the product’s sealed, opaque container, which blocks light and air from entering to maintain peak efficacy.

Per the instructions, the product is designed for use on the body, but only in “areas where treatment is needed.” I’ve been slathering it on my spotted limbs; that said, the lotion could also work on other areas — particularly those prone to showing age, like the chest and hands. After a month of religious post-shower application, I’ve noticed a marked difference in the tone of my arm and leg skin. Once noticeably speckled, my mosquito bites are much less at the forefront, and I swear my limbs more closely match the smoothness of my face and neck, both of which I’ve been tending to for years.

Shoppers are as delighted as I am by the results they’ve noticed from using the Body Retinol. According to one reviewer, who’s using the product to treat sun damage on their thighs and knees, they’ve experienced “no signs of irritation” after a week of use, having “noticed improvement in skin surface texture the next day” in addition to “increased brightness and smoothness” overall.

For smoother, more even-toned, summer-ready skin, shop the Body Retinol at Nécessaire. IMO, $55 is a fair price for this InStyle-approved anti-aging body treatment.