This Body Exfoliator From a Courteney Cox-Used Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now

With its minimalist, eco-friendly, and luxurious body care, Nécessaire is practically impossible to dislike. Courteney Cox is a fan of the brand’s body wash — as are InStyle editors, who chose it as the best of all they tested. I’ve been a fan of the Nécessaire Body Retinol, which has single-handedly faded tiny scars I’ve accrued from scratching mosquito bites of summers past.

The Nécessaire Body Exfoliator is another favorite — perhaps the favorite of all formulas I’ve tried. Admittedly, it was the spa-like scents and decidedly chic, minimalist packaging that initially drew me in; after going through numerous tubes of the stuff, however, I’m hooked on the ultra-soft skin feel it imparts — not to mention the high-end experience it creates as I’m using it. In fact, I stock the exfoliator in my guest room shower, where the vast majority of friends and family who’ve stayed with me rave about the stuff.

Good news for my loved ones and for you, dear reader: For the first time ever, Nécessaire is participating in an Amazon sale ahead of Prime Day, and it’s slashed price tags by 10 percent on all its products, including my beloved body exfoliator — which is sure to become a favorite for anyone who tries it.

The Nécessaire Body Exfoliator is a weekly skin-sloughing treatment with a side of spa-like sensorial splendor. The formula contains physical and chemical exfoliators, which impart instant softness post-shower. It’s in two spa-like scents — eucalyptus and bergamot, the latter of which has my heart — plus one entirely fragrance-free version for sensitive skin types and those with perfume allergies.

The formula contains three types of acids, similar to those you’d see in skincare for your face. Alpha hydroxy acid is present in the form of lactic acid, which is a gentle exfoliant in addition to a moisture-attracting humectant. It’s also made with salicylic acid — a beta hydroxy acid — is also present, and can help unclog pores for fewer body breakouts. Finally, lesser-known polyhydroxy acids are packed into the formula. "As a category, [PHAs] act as an exfoliant, plus stimulate the process of cellular turnover," dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban, MD previously shared with InStyle. "This may improve clogged pores and breakouts, as well as the appearance of fine lines."

As for the physical exfoliators? Charcoal and volcanic pumice “detox and resurface the skin,” per the brand. In my experience, both exfoliators deliver ample grittiness without scratching the skin or feeling overly rough. I typically apply a dime-sized amount of product directly to my skin and massage in circular motions; once it’s in contact with water, the formula foams and froths slightly for a lathering experience that doesn’t dry out the skin.

According to one shopper, who has had “sensitive skin [their] whole life,” the exfoliator works without giving them “any skin irritation” — a testament to its gentleness. Another reviewer says it leaves their skin “very soft,” while another says their partner’s breakouts on their back and shoulders have “cleared up from [using] this product.”

Shop the Nécessaire Body Exfoliator at Amazon while it’s on a limited-time sale. TBH, I’d advise snagging a few while you can; the spa-like, skin-smoothing formula is sure to become a shower staple that you’ll want to restock indefinitely.