My 70-Year-Old Mom Says This Spa-Like Cleansing Balm Makes Her Skin “Distinctly” Softer After a Single Use

When I asked my mom what she’d like for Mother’s Day — or her 71st birthday, which falls shortly thereafter — she hardly hesitated: “The Naturopathica balm,” she replied. I, too, adore the Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm. In fact, it’s among the few face washes that makes me look forward to removing my makeup after a long day.

The Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm is an incredibly rich, moisturizing facial cleanser that removes grime and softens skin, and serves up a side of pure sensorial bliss. The balm-like texture sweeps makeup away and leaves a softer, more supple-skin feel in its wake. True to its name, the cleanser contains manuka honey — the key ingredient. Other ingredients include royal jelly peptides for added softness, and lactobacillus ferment, a skin-balancing probiotic.

The star ingredient, manuka honey, offers a myriad of benefits. For one, it’s packed with antioxidants and vitamins, per the brand. Honey is also a humectant, meaning it draws moisture from the surrounding air into the skin — hence why it leaves skin supple in seconds. Honey also offers antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits, making it suitable for acne-prone skin and for anyone who wants a fresh, clean skin feeling — sans tightness or dryness.

From a sensorial standpoint, this balm cleanser is blissful, comforting, and spa-like. Naturopathica’s scent, as my mom describes it, has a gourmand flair without a “perfumy or overpowering” nature. Naturally, the cleanser wafts notes of honey; my mom and I agree that there’s something mildly creamy — almost vanilla-like — in the mix, too.

As for consistency, this formula is among the richest, thickest, and most indulgent I’ve tried in all my years of beauty writing. My mom agrees, likening it to Pond’s in terms of richness. Albeit, the cleanser has a “unique feeling,” she adds; “it leaves a moisturizing effect behind — without any heavy residue.”

At $68, the balm cleanser is pricier than some; that said, one jar lasts a remarkably long time, as a little bit goes a long way. Per my mom, “a tiny amount” suffices. Her preferred method of use: dabbing a bit of product on the forehead, a bit on the cheeks, massaging into skin, and, finally, removing with a warm washcloth. The softness it imparts once it’s removed “makes you feel like you might not need moisturizer,” my mom says, and “makes my skin really, really, nice.” After a single use, my mom, whose skin is decidedly on the dry side, says it feels “distinctly softer and more moisturized.”

Shoppers echo similar sentiments about the Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm. According to one shopper, it makes skin feel “like silk,” and the experience is like “[getting] a facial”. Another shopper says the cleanser is ideal for fine lines, feels “fantastic” on the skin, and makes you “feel and look like a kid again.” A final testament to the product’s excellence: One shopper, who is an esthetician, calls it the “best” cleanser. My mom wholeheartedly agrees.

The Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm is a truly sensorial, skin-softening experience, beloved by my mom, 70, and yours truly, 30, and countless shoppers across an array of skin types.